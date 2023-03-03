From Staff Reports
Elysian Fields runners did well at the recent Maverick Relays, the team reported. Grant Sims earned an ELITE 3200 race time. Both Grant Sims and Cara Sims placed first in the 3200 meter run and the 1600 meter run.
Grant Sims also won the 800 meter run, and Cara Sims placed second in the 800 meter run. Aiden Humphrey earned 10th place in the JV 3200 meter run, 14th in the 800 meter run and ninth in the 1600 meter run..
Hallsville Baseball
HALLSVILLE — Blake Cox tripled, singled twice and scored twice for Hallsville, and the Bobcats used a three-run fourth inning to take control of things in a 6-2 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Trentan Johnson added a triple and an RBI for Hallsville, and Sawyer Dunagan, Ashton Garza and Laker McPherson all singled and drove in runs. Landon Bowden chipped in with an RBI.
Jake Seal worked 4.1 innings on the hill for Hallsville, striking out one, walking two and allowing no runs on one hit. Grayson Werth fanned three with three walks in 2.2 innings.
For the Panthers, Cayson Wilkins tripled and drove in both runs, and Carson Tidwell, Wyatt McFadin and Nick Morton collected singles.
Conner Smeltzer struck out two and walked six in three innings. Austin Bonner fanned three with no walks in 2.1 innings, and McFadin had two strikeouts and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Hallsville Girls Soccer
HALLSVILLE — Mia Monsivais scored the game’s lone goal midway through the second half, and Emma Wright worked a clean sheet in goal for Longview as the Lady Lobos earned a 1-0 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Lisset Martinez, Yoselin DeLapaz, Karen Juarez and Yuli Alba also turned in solid games for the Lady Lobos, who improved to 7-2-1 in district play and 8-9-2 overall.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 7-1 win to run its record to 9-0 in league play and 15-2-1 on the season.
Longview will host Marshall on Friday in 5:30 (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity) games.
Hallsville Boys Soccer
HALLSVILLE — Karsten Guerra turned in a hat trick for Longview with three goals, Thomas Langston scored his first varsity goal and the Lobos cruised to a 6-0 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday.
Alex Flores and Jared Zuniga also found the back of the net for Longview, which kept pressure on Whitehouse at the top of the District 15-5A standings.
The Lobo JV notched a 7-1 win on Tuesday.
Longview visits Marshall on Friday for games at 5:30 (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity).
Marshall Baseball
SHREVEPORT — C.E. Byrd High School scored eight times in the third inning to break open a close game on the way to a 14-0 win over Marshall.
Luke LaBouve, Bryce Alexander and Eli Emery all singled for Marshall in the loss. Logan Presley took the loss on the mound, striking out two, walking two and giving up one earned run in two innings.
Jefferson Baseball
HOOKS — Hooks rallied from a 7-0 deficit to earn an 8-7 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Brayden Clark singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Jefferson. Knox Tomlinson, Judsen Carter and Landen Mitchell all drove in runs. Clark struck out four and walked five in four innings.
Jefferson Softball
It took six innings for the bats to wake up, but the Tatum Lady Eagles made up for lost time with a 17-run sixth inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Jefferson.
Sanyia Cotton and Camryn Milam drove in four runs apiece for Tatum. Cotton had four hits, and Milam doubled and singled. Karly Stroud tripled and drove in a run. Yahnya Acevedo doubled, singled and drove in three. Olivia Nay had a double and single. Noa Cart singled and drove in two runs. Lily Crawford had a single and an RBI. Aundrea Bradley singled twice and plated one run, and Beka Stockton chipped in with an RBI. Stockton struck out seven and walked three, giving up three hits in 5.2 innings.
Harleton Baseball
HARLETON — Tanner Tate doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack, and Carson Wallace and Braden Hopkins combined for nine strikeouts on the hill as Harleton earned a 10-1 win over Beckville.
Mason Clark added two hits and two RBI for Harleton. Dylan Armstrong singled twice, and Cameron Johnson, Peyton Murray and Hopkins all drove in runs.
Wallace struck out six with four walks in five innings, and Hopkins fanned three with one walk in a couple of innings.
Cason Dodson and Brady Davis singled in the loss for Beckville. Aiden Brantley struck out three with two walks and no earned runs allowed in 2.2 innings. Baker Seegers and Davis also pitched for the Bearcats.
Waskom Baseball
WASKOM — Waskom built a big lead early and then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 17-16 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Tuesday.
Waskom led 12-2 after two innings, but trailed 16-15 heading to sixth.
D’Co Wright had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Daingerfield. Jayden Wallace doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Sage Blackburn added two hits, Tanner Teeter two hits and two RBI, Weston Collard a single and two RBI, Isaiah Parker two hits and an RBI and Jayden Mitchell three hits and three RBI.
Elysian Fields Softball
NEW LONDON — Piper Morton homered, singled and drove in three runs, Lilly Waddell got the pitching win and also chipped in with three RBI and West Rusk notched a 10-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Natalie Christy doubled and drove in a run for West Rusk, and Macie Blizzard and Faith Cochran chipped in with RBI. Waddell struck out 10 with no walks in five innings, giving up just one hit.
Waskom Powerlifting
Several athletes on the boys powerlifting team have qualified for regionals: Caleb Correa, Kason Anding, Jaxton Welch, Shawn Booth, AJ Woods, Gage Shirts, Brendan Scott, Tyler Lowe, Cameron Johnson, Noel Fajardo, Zander Stroman, Carter Bibb, Lane Woods, Peyton Murray, John Gideon and Zane Sears.