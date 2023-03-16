From Staff Reports
TEXARKANA — Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan and Connor White all doubled for Hallsville, and Dunagan and Cox drove in two runs apiece for the Bobcats in a 9-2 win over Texas High.
Dunagan, Ethan Miller and Cox all had two hits, and White, Laker McPherson, Trentan Johnson and Landon Bowden drove in runs for the Bobcats.
Cox worked six innings on the hill, striking out six and issuing no walks while giving up two earned runs on six hits. Kaden Akin worked one inning with one strikeout.
Saturday: The Bobcats defeated Lindale (7-1) and Naaman Forest (9-3) on Saturday.
Against Lindale, Trentan Johnson tripled and drove in two runs and Blake Cox added a single and two RBI. Sawyer Dunagan also drove in a run. Connor White worked three innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out five and walking one.
Ashton Garza tripled and drove in two, Laker McPherson doubled and added two RBI, and Zane Holder had two hits and two RBI in the win over Naaman Forest. Johnson, Ethan Miller and Jake Seal all contributed RBI. Seal worked five strong innings on the hill for the win, striking out four with one walk.
Elysian Fields Baseball
David Hutson doubled and drove in three runs, Chaelton Cook added two hits and two RBI and Elysian Fields notched a 9-3 win over East Texas Homeschool.
Brandon Kennedy added two hits and an RBI, and Trevor Riddle and Cole Parker drove in runs for the Yellowjackets. John Beavers struck out five, walked four and allowed no earned runs in six innings.
In a 6-5 loss to White Oak, Blake Merritt singled three times and drove in three runs and David Hutson had a double, two singles and four runs scored. Brody Parker added a double, single and RBI. Jase Alaniz struck out two, walked three and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
In a 4-1 loss to Tatum, Cam’ron Redwine homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Eagles.
Truitt Anthony struck out 12 with two walks and no earned runs allowed in seven innings on the mound, and added a single and a double at the dish for the Eagles. Landen Tovar also had two hits.
Brody Parker doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Blake Merritt struck out seven, walked one and gave up four earned runs in seven innings.
Jefferson Baseball
DE KALB — The De Kalb Bears scored four in the bottom of the six to take a big lead and held on for a 12-7 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Knox Tomlinson homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Jefferson. Ja’kyrik Nard doubled, singled twice and added an RBI. Steve Washington doubled and singled. Aden Smith had two hits and Luke McMullen homered, singled and drove in a couple.
Harleton Baseball
The Harleton Wildcats defeated Commerce (16-1) and Quitman (13-1) on Saturday.
Against Commerce, Gage Shirts doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Peyton Murray added three hits and three RBI and Dylan Armstrong had two hits and a couple of RBI. Tanner Tate drove in two runs, and Braden Hopkins and Mason Clark added RBI. Hopkins and Kaden Staggs pitched two innings apiece. Hopkins got the win, striking out two and walking two. Staggs fanned a couple.
Against Quitman, Hopkins homered, singled and drove in four runs, Carson Wallace doubled, singled and drove in three, and Clark added two RBI. Shawn Booth had two hits and an RBI. Shirts collected three hits and an RBI, and Armstrong also drove in a run. Armstrong got the pitching win, striking out four with one walk in four innings. Cameron Johnson fanned two in an inning of work.
In a 2-1 win over Hawkins, Carson Wallace dominated on the hill for Harleton, striking out 11, walking one and giving up no earned runs in seven innings.
Peyton Murray and Cameron Johnson drove in runs for Harleton.
Marshall White drove in the lone run for Hawkins. Julian Frazier struck out six, walked six and did now allow an earned run in six innings on the hill.
Waskom, Jefferson Baseball
WASKOM — Judsen Carter and Knox Tomlinson combined to drive in nine runs for Jefferson in a 19-0 win over Waskom.
Carter tripled, singled twice and drove in five, and Tomlinson finished with two doubles, a single and four RBI. Brayden Clark banged out three hits and drove in a run. Steve Washington, Landen Mitchell and Luke McMullen all had two hits, with Mitchell driving in two runs and McMullen, Alex Aviles and Ja’kyrik Nard adding an RBI apiece.
Mitchell struck out three, walked two and allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound.
Hallsville Softball
TEXARKANA — Lindsey Dubberly combined her hot streak at the plate with four more hits — including a home run and two doubles — and the Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 14-1 win over Texas High.
Dubberly, who now has hits in all 12 of her last 12 at bats, went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs while also collecting the pitching win. She struck out three, walked two and did not allow an earned run on four hits in five innings.
Sara Houston also homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville. Maci Shirley tripled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Pami Ah Quin and Hope Miles chipped in with doubles. Miles had two hits and an RBI, Shirley three hits and an RBI, Miley Stovall two hits and two RBI and Ah Quin three RBI.
Elysian Fields Softball
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Morgan Shaw tripled and drove in a run, Cora Creech added a double and an RBI, and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets scored all five runs in the third on the way to a 5-3 win over Tatum.
Kaylee Kelly singled and dove in a run for EF. Carmen Lawless doubled, and Gracey Struwe chipped in with an RBI. Creech struck out three with no walks in seven innings pitched.
Yahnya Acevedo and Beka Stockton both tripled, and Camryn Milam doubled in the loss for Tatum. Acevedo and Aundrea Bradley had two hits apiece, Olivia Nay two RBI and Milam one RBI. Stockton fanned four and walked one in 2.1 innings, and Noa Cart struck out one and walked one in 3.2 innings.
Harleton Softball
HARTS BLUFF — Maddie Clark tossed a no-hitter at Harts Bluff, striking out eight and walking one, and Harleton rolled to an 18-0 win.
Hollyn Alsobrook, Clark and Addy Morris all had two hits for Harleton. Clark drove in three runs, and Chloe Copeland, Morgan Neverette and Hannah Henigan added an RBI apiece.
Marshall Softball
MARSHALL — Ma’Kayla Rougely and Hope Hampton combined for seven hits and five RBI, Gracie Rust doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Pirates and Pine Tree notched a 9-6 win over Marshall in District 15-5A action.
Hampton tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Rougely doubled twice, singled twice and brought home three runs for the Lady Pirates. Laney Schroeder chipped in with three hits, and Elena Bazan drove in one run.
Taylor Buckhart stuck out 10 and walked three in the pitching win.
Briana Theus homered twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Marshall. Lauren Minatrea doubled. Taylor Crutcher had two hits, and Amaria Boyd singled and drove in two runs.
Claire Godwin struck out six and walked two in seven innings.
Hallsville Boys Soccer
Gio Zamora scored twice for the Pirates, and Pine Tree closed out the season with a 4-0 win over Hallsville on Monday.
Zamora scored in the 22nd minute off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra and hit the back of the net six minutes later off a dish from Luis Alba.
Zamora then assisted on a goal by Nathaniel Ayers in the 34th minute to give the Pirates a 3-0 cushion at the break.
Zamora capped his big night with an assist on an Edgar Bocanegra goal in the 48th minute to end the scoring.
The Pirates finished with a 9-13-1 record.
Hallsville Girls Soccer
HALLSVILLE — Sayge Lohman scored 17 seconds into the second overtime, lifting the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in the regular season finale for both teams on Tuesday.
The win settles the district pairings, with Longview heading to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed followed by Hallsville, Pine Tree and Mount Pleasant.
After a scoreless first half, Hallsville scored three minutes into the second half to take a 1-0 lead. Lohman dished to Maranda Skinner for a goal two minutes later to knot things at 1-1, and Daysha Torres scored an unassisted goal to give PT a 2-1 lead four minutes later.
Hallsville equalized at 2-2 midway through the second half, but five minutes later Torres dished to Lohman for a goal and a 3-2 Pine Tree lead.
Hallsville scored on a penalty kick with 2 1/2 minutes left to force overtime, and after a scoreless first extra frame Lohman hammered home what proved to be the game-winner from 25 yards out.