From Staff Reports
The Hallsville Bobcats rolled to a 10-2 win over Lufkin and fell to Concordia Lutheran, 10-2, on Saturday.
Ethan Miller tripled, singled and drove in a run against Lufkin. Ashton Garza and Laker McPherson both doubled, with McPherson adding two singles and driving in three runs and Garza driving in a run. Zane Holder had two hits and an RBI, and Connor White finished with three hits and two RBI. Kden Akin struck out two and walked one in four innings, giving up two earned runs.
In the loss to Concordia Lutheran, Garza and Trentan Johnson both doubled for Hallsville. McPherson and Landon Tucker drove in runs. Grayson Werth took the pitching loss.
Friday: Blake Cox doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and the Bobcats rolled to a 15-6 win over College Station.
Ashton Garza and Jake Seal added doubles for Hallsville. Seal drove in three runs. Laker McPherson added two RBI, and Kade Chappell, Ashton Garza, Landon Bowden, Trentan Johnson and Sawyer Dunagan all drove in runs.
Kaden Akin worked two innings on the hill, striking out two and walking one. McPherson pitched a scoreless inning.
In a 4-0 loss to Concordia Lutheran, Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Garza and Jack Holladay all had singles. Bowden fanned four and walked two in 5.2 innings.
Jefferson Baseball
In an 11-1 loss to Spring Hill’s JV, Judsen Carter tripled, singled and drove in a run and Landen Mitchell had a single for Jefferson. Mitchell walked three in 2.1 innings. Isaiah Smith fanned two and walked two in two innings.
Marshall Softball
The Lady Mavericks rolled past South Hills (17-7) and fell to Aledo (12-0) on Saturday.
Wendy Esquivel, Claire Godwin, Charity Huffman, Alyson Roberson and Briana Theus all doubled against South Hills. Roberson had two hits and three RBI, Theus two RBI, Godwin two hits and an RBI, Makayla Jones on RBI, Jakayla Rusk a single and three RBI, Huffman three hits and two RBI, and Esquivel two hits and a team-leading four RBI. Huffman struck out one with no walks in four innings.
The Lady Mavs were held hitless against Aledo. Godwin took the pitching loss.
Friday: Charity Huffman tossed a two-hitter, striking out three with no walks in four innings, and Alyson Roberson doubled three times and drove in two runs as Marshall notched a 5-1 win over Atlanta.
Briana Theus and Claire Godwin also drove in runs for Marshall.
In a 2-2 tie with Central Heights, Roberson homered and singled and Taylor Crutcher tripled for the Lady Mavericks. Godwin struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
Hallsville Softball
The Ladycats blanked Tatum (8-0) and fell to West Rusk (4-2) on Saturday.
Sara Houston tripled, and Lindsey Dubberly and Ava Martin both singled and drove in runs against West Rusk. Maci Shirley and Dubberly handled the pitching chores.
Shirley homered and drove in two runs against Tatum. Rylie Manshack, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all doubled. Hope Miles had two hits and an RBI, Stovall three hits, Menchue two hits and an RBI, Houston an RBI, and Pami Ah Quin two hits and two RBI. Miles worked six innings in the circle, striking out three with no walks and two hits allowed.
Friday: The Ladycats built a 2-0 lead early, but Henderson put together two big innings in an 11-3 win.
Maci Shirley doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Hallsville. Miley Stovall and Sara Houston had two hits and an RBI apiece. Lindsey Dubberly took the pitching loss. She struck out five and walked five in 4.2 innings.
In a late game, the Ladycats gave up eight runs in the top of the first, scored 10 in the bottom half and eventually held on for a 12-11 win over Rusk.
Rylie Manshack, Maci Shirley and Miley Stovall all homered for Hallsville. Shirley added a triple and drove in two runs, and Stovall doubled and plated one run. Manshack finished with two hits and a team-leading four RBI. Makayla Menchue had two hits and an RBI, and Lindsey Dubberly drove in a run.
Elysian Fields Softball
The Lady Yellowjackets edged Harleton (1-0) and rolled past the Pine Tree JV (13-1) on Saturday.
Morgan Shaw tripled and scored the lone run against Harleton. Cora Creech struck out six with no walks and two hits allowed in four innings.
Shaw and Carmen Lawless both singled and drove in two runs against Pine Tree. Creech doubled and drove in a run, and Madison Owens, Karleigh Robinson and Kirsten Commander all drove in runs. Gracey Struwe fanned two and walked four in two innings.
Friday: The Lady Yellowjackets notched a pair of shutouts on Friday, blanking Kilgore (7-0) and Overton (4-0).
Against Kilgore, Kaylee Kelley singled and drove in two runs, and Trista Bell, Bryanne Beavers and Karleigh Robinson drove in runs. Gracey Struwe struck out five with no walks and three hits allowed in 4.2 innings.
Against Overton, Cora Creech tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Robinson had two singles, Morgan Shaw and Trista Bell a double and a single apiece, Bell two RBI and Shaw and Carmen Lawless an RBI apiece.
Marshall Boys Soccer
Longview took a 3-0 lead at the half, and the poured it on after intermission on the way to an 11-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Karsten Guerra, Parker Kelsey and Stephen Gaskin all scored for the Lobos in the first half.
In the second half, Kelsey added a pair of goals, Guerra scored again, Alan Mosqueda hit the back of the net twice, and Diego Barbosa, Henry Shore and Alex Flores all got into the scoring act.
Erik Torres and Trevor Gant combined in goal for the shutout
The Lobo JV also notched an 11-0 win over Marshall on Friday.
Marshall Girls Soccer
The Longview Lady Lobos scored early and often on Friday, building a 6-0 halftime lead on the way to an 11-0 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Marialis Estrada hit the back of the net three times, Lily Fierros and Jayleen Delapaz scored two goals apiece, and Karen Juarez, Yuli Alba, Mia Alba and Lauren Fisher all got into the scoring act for the Lady Lobos.
Kennedy Hollins, Evelyn Campos and Yuli Alba had two assists apiece, and Mia Alba, Mia Monsivais and Delapaz all chipped in with one assist.
Emma Wright earned the shutout in goal for Longview, her second clean sheet in a row.