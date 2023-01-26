From Staff Reports
HALLSVILLE — Kalyse Buffin hit a game-high 27 points to help lead the Tyler Lady Lions to a 72-56 win over the Hallsville Lady Bobcats on Tuesday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions improve to 25-6 overall and 8-2 in district. The Lady Bobcats fall to 6-22 and 2-8.
Buffin led three Lady Lions in double figures. Bralyah Miller added 18 points, including two 3-pointers, with Kayla Crawford contibuting 14 points. Also scoring for Tyler were Jer’Miya Rice (8), A’Niya Hartsfield (3) and Justtice Taylor (2).
Hartsfield had a 3-pointer.
Aubrey Marjason paced the Lady Bobcats with 19 points. She was followed by Rylie Manshack (9), Teagan Hill (7), Piper Endsley (5), Hope Miles (5), McKenzie Reese (4), Lamiaya Henderson (2), Abby Tarkington (2), Makayla Reese (2) and Karleisa Taylor (1).
Marjason and Endsley each hit 3-pointers.
The Lady Lions were 7 of 14 at the free throw line and Hallsville was 16 of 25.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, hosting Pine Tree in a 6:30 p.m. contest. Hallsville is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Jefferson 68, Elysian Fields 37
ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 68-37 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Taurria Hood dropped in 21 points to go along with four rebounds and seven steals for Jefferson. Jordyn Davidson added 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Kristen Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Keyasia Black five points, two rebounds and two steals, Rielyn Schubert eight points, Keinysa Wallace five steals, Destiny Kelly two points and two rebounds and Amirie Prior five points.
Harleton Youth Basketball
Harleton’s eighth grade boys team and seventh grade girls team won first place at the basketball tournament this past weekend in Hughes Springs, the school reported.
Padilla Poll
Two Marshall High School football players were selected to the all-state Padilla Poll: Connor Hagerty and JQ Davis.
Connor Hagerty, a senior offensive lineman, was named second team offensive line.
JQ Davis, a senior running back, was named second team running back.
Youth Baseball, Softball
The Marshall Youth Softball Association and Marshall Youth Baseball Association have announced spring ball sign-up dates.
They are Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and also Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Player evaluations are Feb. 11.
Cost is $115 for ages 5 and up and $75 for ages 3 and 4.
Sign-ups are at Airport Park, 1110 Warren Drive in Marshall.
Meet the Mavs is Jan. 30
Marshall ISD has announced the Spring Meet the Mavs event will take place Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Marshall High School gym.
The public is invited to meet Marshall student athletes taking part in spring sports.