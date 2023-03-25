From Staff Reports
Hallsville’s Bailee Royal had two solid performances last week for William Penn University, and she was rewarded by being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week Monday.
Royal, who scored her 100th goal during the week, earned her first career laurel after helping WPU to a split during its Florida trip.
The senior opened the week with seven goals against St. Thomas (Fla.) last Tuesday. In the contest, she also recorded four draw controls with two caused turnovers and one ground ball.
Two days later, Royal tallied five more scores versus Warner. Additionally, she notched four draw controls and three ground balls as the navy and gold beat the Royals.
For the year, Royal has 32 goals with five assists for a team-best 37 points. The senior has tallied 14 ground balls, 10 draw controls, and eight caused turnovers as well in 2023.
The award is the fourth of the year for the Statesmen.
Marshall Softball
TEXARKANA — Texas High took control with a seven-run second inning on the way to a 10-6 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Lauren Minatrae homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall. Briana Theus doubled, singled and added an RBI, and Alyson Roberson had two hits and an RBI.
Claire Godwin struck out two and walked eight in the pitching loss.
Hallsville Softball
HALLSVILLE — Reagan Rios struck out 11 and walked one in a complete game, and the Longview Lady Lobos remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play with a 6-0 shutout of Hallsville.
Rios scattered four hits and threw 80 of her 111 pitches for strikes.
River Hulsey homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead the offense for Longview. Jadasia Mims tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Saniyah Jimmerson, Rios and Tomia Dessesaure all drove in one run.
Hope Miles, Lindsey Dubberly, Sara Houston and Addison Dollahite all had singles in the loss for Hallsville. Miles worked five innings in the circle, and Duberly took the loss with two innings of action.
Waskom Softball
WASKOM — Karsyn Williamson tripled twice, singled and drove in two runs, Tara Wells added three RBI and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 15-0 win over Waskom.
Winning pitcher Taylor Gillispie doubled twice and drove in two runs to help her own cause at the plate. Qhenja Jordan had two hits and an RBI. Bailey Blanton singled and doubled. Cadence Ellis and Hannah Cearley drove in two runs apiece, and MaKayla Spencer and Sydnie Dickey added RBI.
Gillispie struck out 14 and walked two, scattering three hits in six innings pitched.
Elysian Fields Softball
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Merrick Gary tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run, Izzy Koonce added a single and two RBI and the Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 5-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Kirby Kleam added a triple for Lindale. Addison Frazier struck out eight and walked seven in seven innings for the pitching win.
Bryanne Beavers singled twice and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson added a double, and Cora Creech singled and drove in a run. Creech struck out 11 with three walks in a complete game.
Harleton Softball
LINDEN — Maddie Clark struck out 12, walked a couple and allowed two earned runs in a complete game pitching win as the Harleton Lady Wildcats earned a 10-3 win victory over Linden-Kildare.
Karlee Cochran and Maddi King both doubled for Harleton. Hollyn Allsobrook and King had two hits apiece, and Annabelle Green, Chloe Copeland, Clark and Cochran all drove in runs.
Hallsville Baseball
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second and cruised from there, earning an 11-1 win over the Longview Lobos in District 15-5A action.
Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan, Trentan Johnson and Connor White all tripled for Hallsville, and Ashton Garza and Johnson added doubles. Johnson and Dunagan drove in three runs apiece. White had two hits and an RBI, Garza two hits and an RBI and Jack Holladay, Ethan Miller, Cox and White an RBI apiece.
Cox worked five innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run. Landon Bowden fanned two and walked one in an inning.
Kieffer Doxey doubled and singled in the loss for the Lobos. Andrew Tutt had a single and an RBI, and Jordan Allen and Taylor Tatum both singled.
Brett Gordy went 3.2 innings on the hill for Longview, striking out four and walking two.
Jefferson Baseball
ARP — Colton Cross singled twice and drove in four runs, Zane Bourque struck out nine with one walk for the pitching win and Arp blanked Jefferson 10-0.
Jackson Cavazos and Wyatt Ladd added two hits apiece, and Bourque, Caden Cliborn and Will Sanford drove in runs for Arp.
Brayden Clark doubled and Knox Tomlinson singled for the lone Jefferson hits.
Waskom Baseball
WASKOM — Kash Hardy struck out 10 with one walk in a complete game, and the Troup Tigers blanked Waskom 3-0.
Justin Reeves doubled and singled in the loss for Waskom.
Panola Baseball
The Panola College baseball team split their Region XIV Conference doubleheader at Tyler on Wednesday losing the first game 5-2 before rebounding in a big way with a 12-1 seven inning mercy rule game in the night cap.
In the night cap, the Ponies combined for 11 hits led by Austin Morgan, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Peter Werth, who went 2-5 with four RBIs including a home run with a pair of runs scored.
Koen VanTKlooster got the win throwing five and 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, one run (unearned), walking one and striking out eight.
In the opener, Edgardo Martinez went 2-4 with a double, an RBI and scored a run, and Haziel Cruz doubled with a run scored.
Panola (18-11 overall, 9-9 Region XIV play) will visit Northeast Texas for a doubleheader today starting at 1 p.m.
Vs. Navarro: The Panola College baseball team split their Region XIV Conference double header with visiting Navarro, falling 12-2 in eight innings in the second game and winning the first 2-1, last week.
In the second game, Giovanni Febus went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Peter Werth and Austin Morgan both went 2-3, with Werth adding a run scored. Sean Monsour had an RBI single.
In the first game, Raydley Legito and Edgardo Martinez both had two hits and Sawyer Smith hit a solo home run.
Martinez doubled with an RBI.
Sam Simmons got the win in relief throwing the final two innings. He allowed no hits, no runs, walked one and struck out one.