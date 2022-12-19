It was a mixed bag for high school basketball teams in our neck of the piney woods this past weekend.
The Marshall Lady Mavs won their second district match against the Whitehouse Wildcats, 41-39, improving their records 5-9 overall, and 1-1 in their district. Their next conference game is against the Texas Tigers on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Hallsville boys won an away game against Liberty-Eylau, 51-41, improving their season record to 12-2. They start their district play against Tyler at home on Tuesday.
The Hallsville Lady Bobcats lost their second district match against Longview 39-49. Their season record is now 3-12, with a 1-1 district record. They play against Tyler right before the Bobcats do at their home gym on Tuesday.
The Elysian Fields girls lost to the Arp Tigers 41-18 at home last Friday. Their season record is now 6-11, and their district record is now 0-2. The Yellowjackets continues their district play season against Jefferson on Tuesday.
The Harleton Wildcats lost to the Cumby Trojans 65-33. Their season record is now 4-7. They play against East Texas Homeschool Sports next and start their district play against Linden-Kildare on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Waskom girls got a victory over the West Rusk Raiders 45-35. This victory was their first district game. Their next district opponent is Arp, who they play on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs lost their second district match to the Troup Tigers. Their records are now 11-11 overall and 0-2 in their district. They will look to get their first conference victory against Elysian Fields on Tuesday at 5 p.m.