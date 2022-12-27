With varied results, teams across Harrison County, except for the Harleton boys, have started playing against their districts.
The boys teams generally had their first district match later than the girls teams.
The Waskom Wildcats won against the Arp Tigers 59-53; their next district match is at home against Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The Marshall Mavericks lost their district opener against the Texas Tiger 55-31. Their next district match is away against Longview on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson and Elysian Fields had their district opener against each other. The Bulldogs prevailed in this match 51-31. Elysian Fields continues their season against Tatum on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville opened against Tyler and lost 50-42. Their next district match is away against the undefeated team with 16 wins, Mt. Pleasant, on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The girls teams have had more district games.
Elysian Fields has had three, losing all three: 54-13 versus West Rusk, 41-18 versus Arp and 66-21 against Jefferson. Their next district opponent is Tatum on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Lady Hallsville Bobcats have had three as well, winning one and losing two. They were victorious versus the Texas Tigers 50-40, they lost to Longview 48-39, and lost again to Tyler 64-46. They face Mt. Pleasant next on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Harleton has had only had one, in which they lost against Union Grove 60-29. Their next district match is at home against Linden-Kildare on Jan. 3 at 6:20 p.m.
The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs won their district opener against West Rusk 45-35. Their next district opponent is Waskom, who they face on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The Marshall Lady Mavs had three district matches. They lost to Mt. Pleasant 55-38, they won against Whitehouse 41-39, and they won again versus the Texas Tigers 53-51. Their next district match is at home against Longview on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.