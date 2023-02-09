From Staff Reports
The Longview Lobos pounded the back of the net four times in the first half on the way to a 4-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Tuesday.
The win moves the Lobos t o10-3 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Karsten Guerra opened the scoring for Longview 20 minutes into the half, and Azael Ramirez did the rest — hammering home three goals before halftime.
Jared Zuniga was credited with three assists, and Erik Torrez worked his eighth shutout of the season in goal.
Longview girls soccer wins 10-0 vs. Marshall
MARSHALL — Eight Lady Lobos got into the scoring act, and Marshall added an own goal as Longview moved to 4-8-1 overall and 3-1 in district play with a 10-0 win over the Lady Mavericks.
Yuli Alba scored twice for Longview, and Lily Fierros, Jolette Ontiveros, Karen Juarez, Mia Monsivais, Kennedy Hollins, Liz Estrada and Emma Wright all found the back of the net.
Evelyn Campos and D.J. Johnson had two assists apiece, and Monsivais and Ontiveros added assists.
Wright worked the shutout between the pipes.
Harleton girls take down Big Sandy 57-36
BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats finished the year with a 10-18 record overall and a 5-8 mark in district play after falling 57-36 to Harleton on Tuesday.
MaRyiah Francis had a double-double for Big Sandy, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shemaiah Johnson added seven points and five rebounds, Alaysia Estes four points, three rebounds and three assists, Kenzie McCartney six rebounds and three steals, Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds and Jazmyne Brown six points and 11 rebounds.
Waskom football player makes 3A all-state team
A large contingent of area players were selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday.
Honorable mention selections from East Texas included linebacker Trey Stevenson of Waskom.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Panola women defeat Paris College 69-63
Sharayah Johnson scored a game-high 17 points and added five rebounds, and Avery Young scored 16 points with five rebounds and three assists, to lead the way as the Panola College women’s basketball team defeated host Paris College 69-63 in a Region XIV Conference game on Saturday.
Lyric Scott scored 13 points with five rebounds, Gabby Owens scored 12 points and Giona Carr filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
The Fillies led the Dragons 31-28 at the half.
Panola (15-7 overall, 6-3 Region XIV) were set to host conference leading and No. 4 in the country Blinn on Wednesday.