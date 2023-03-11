Marshall athletes did well at the Mount Pleasant track meet on March 1.
JV boys
200m dash: Alton Henderson, third place
400m dash: Ryan Knox, first place
4x400m relay: second place Ryan Knox, Zacky Tucker, Chandrick Rogers, Kaiden Rodgers
Shot Put: Eric Perkins, second place
Triple Jump: Raijon Sims, third place
Varsity Girls
100m dash: Asia Smith, first place
200m dash: Shannon Mills, first place
4x400m relay: first place Asia Smith, Alaila Allen, Shannon Mills, Terria Wilson
Discus: Alyssa Helton, third place
Varsity Boys
100m dash: John Thomas, first place
200m dash: John Thomas, second place
110m hurdles: Byrd Robinson, third place
300m hurdles: Keshon Foster, first place
400m dash: Spencer Taylor, first place; Jeremiah McCowan, second place; DJ Goudeau, third place
Long Jump: Keshon Foster, first place
Triple Jump: John Thomas, second place
4x100m relay: first place John Thomas, Byrd Robinson, Spencer Taylor, Keshon Foster
4x200m relay: third place Byrd Robinson, Aiden Hill, Dameon Smith, Kenneth Villeareal
4x400m relay: first place Spencer Taylor, DJ Goudeau, Jeremiah McCowan, Keshon Foster
Waskom Girls Basketball
Several players were named to the all-district team. Tiea Chatman was named Co-District MVP.
LaDaija Thomas, Makayla Jeter and Jaynai Miles were named first team all-district. Iyana Haggerty was named second team all-district. Savanna Thomas and Jada Spencer were honorable mention.
Academic all-district players are Ladaija Thomas, Alaina Dyson, Jaynai Miles, Tiea Chatman and Jada Spencer.
Waskom Boys Basketball
Several players were named to the all-district team.
Caden McDonald was first team all-district; Tyler Davis and Ridge Riley were second team all-district; and honorable mention was Caden Edwards, Kelton Williams
Marshall Baseball
MARSHALL — Austin Kerns doubled and drove in three runs, and New Diana rallied from a 6-4 deficit to earn a 9-7 win over Marshall.
Cohle Sherman added a double, single and two RBI for the Eagles. Ayden Hamilton had two RBI, and Levi Green drove in one run.
Peyton Brewer, Sherman, Kerns and Logan Simmons all pitched for New Diana. Sherman struck out two and walked two, and Simmons fanned one, with no hits allowed in an inning.
Jud Illingworth doubled and Caden Noblit drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall.
Elysian Fields, Jefferson Baseball
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt struck out 13, walked one and gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings, David Hutson closed things out with two strikeouts, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 3-2 win over Jefferson.
Brandon Kennedy drove in two runs for Elysian Fields, and Cole Parker had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.
Brayden Clark struck out seven, walked six and gave up one earned run in five innings for Jefferson. Knox Tomlinson doubled and drove in a run.
Harleton Baseball
BIG SANDY — Cameron Johnson homered and drove in three runs, and Harleton got a strong pitching outing from Carson Wallace on the way to a 13-0 win over Big Sandy.
Wallace struck out nine, walked five and did not allow a run in 5.2 innings. Braden Hopkins fanned one in a third of an inning.
Wallace helped his own cause at the plate with two RBI. Mason Clark and Shawn Booth also drove in two runs apiece, and Gage Shirts and Hopkins collected an RBI apiece.
Tyson Tapley doubled in the loss for Big Sandy. Jake Johnson struck out five and walked seven, giving up no earned runs, in three innings.
Waskom Softball
WASKOM — Lilly Waddell drove in four runs with a double and two singles, Carlie Buckner, Piper Morton and Macie Blizzard all added three RBI apiece and the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 21-0 win over Waskom.
Buckner had two hits and three RBI, Krysten Price two hits and two RBI, Morton a triple, single and three RBI, Faith Cochran , Aylin Rocha and Dekaila Landon an RBI apiece and Blizzard a single and three RBI.
Waddell struck out four in two innings, and Natalie Christy fanned two in one inning of work.
Elysian Fields Softball
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Trista Bell tripled and drove in two runs, Kirsten Commander added two hits and an RBI and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 9-2 win over Arp.
Kaylee Kelly singled and drove in a run for Elysian Fields, which scored six in the fifth to put things away. Cora Creech struck out 10 with no walks, giving up no earned runs in seven innings.
Jefferson Softball
JEFFERSON — London Driggers doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Karsyn Williamson, Tara Wells and MaKayla Spencer all drove in two runs for Troup as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 14-4 win over Jefferson.
Williamson, Taylor Gillispie and Bailey Blanton all tripled for Troup, and Spencer and Gillispie doubled. Qhenja Jordan also drove in a run.
Gillispie struck out 10 with two walks and three hits allowed in 4.1 innings pitched.