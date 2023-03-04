From Staff Reports
All-District awards have been announced for both Marshall and Harleton basketball teams.
For the Marshall Lady Mavericks, Are’Anna Gill and Asia Smith were named first team all-district. Honorable mention went to Alyssa Helton, Jakairi Blacknell and Michaela Haaland.
Academic all-district players included Are’Anna Gill, Kiara Roberson, Ja’Kayla Rusk, Alyssa Helton, Michaela Haaland and Calleigh Johnson.
For the Marshall Mavericks, GiKovian McCoy was named first team all-district. Second team all-district included Ryan Knox. Honorable mention included Torrien Culberson and DaVernious Robinson.
Academic all-district players included Robert Bellard, Ryan Knox, Ricky Dale Oney and Zachary Smith.
Harleton girls all-district awards include Emma Reynolds and Annabelle Green on the first team; Hannah Wright and Karlee Cochran on the second team; Nevaeh Dent and Mackenzie Hearron given honorable mention; and academic all-district awards going to Emma Reynolds, Karlee Cochran, Nevaeh Dent, Hannah Wright, Cora Perez, Annabelle Green, Hiedi Roberts, Trenna Denton, Makenzie Heron and Laycee Wallace.
Harleton boys all-district awards include Alijah Johnson on the first team; Braden Hopkins on the second team; honorable mention for Dylan Armstrong and James Kinsel; and academic all-district awards going to Braden Hopkins, Kyle Wright, Peyton Murray, James Kinsel, Jaze Duncan, Alijah Johnson, Landon Johnson, Mason Clark and Braylon Jeffrey.
Hallsville Baseball
Blake Cox turned in a solid outing on the mound, and Laker McPherson doubled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense as the Bobcats earned a 3-1 win over Huntsville.
Cox struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings. Landon Bowden pitched a scoreless inning.
Jack Holladay added two singles, and Ethan Miller drove in a run for Hallsville.
Hallsville Softball
The Hallsville Ladycats scored once in the top of the fifth and tied it with three in the sixth on the way to a 4-4 tie against Gilmer.
Sara Houston, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all doubled for Hallsville. Menchue finished with two hits and an RBI, and Hope Miles, Pami Ah Quin and Houston drove in runs. Lindsey Dubberly struck out three and walked three in 3.2 innings.
Elysian Fields Softball
Karleigh Robinson singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Gracey Struwe tossed a one-hitter as Elysian Fields notched a 12-1 win over Ore City.
Robinson’s two hits were the only base knocks for EF, which drew 14 walks in the game. Bryanne Beavers drove in two runs, and Madison Owens, Kirsten Commander, Cora Creech and Kaylee Kelley all drove in runs.
Struwe struck out six and walked two.
In a 7-0 win over Sabine, Creech struck out six with no walks, giving up three hits in five innings for the pitching win. Commander and Kelley had three RBI apiece to lead the offense. Commander tripled and singled, and Kelley had a double and a single. Karleigh Robinson chipped in with a single and an RBI.
NEW LONDON — Piper Morton homered, singled and drove in three runs, Lilly Waddell got the pitching win and also chipped in with three RBI and West Rusk notched a 10-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Natalie Christy doubled and drove in a run for West Rusk, and Macie Blizzard and Faith Cochran chipped in with RBI. Waddell struck out 10 with no walks in five innings, giving up just one hit.
Harleton Softball
The Overton Lady Mustangs earned wins over Ore City (12-4) and Harleton (3-1) on Thursday.
Against Ore city, Kayla Nobles, Brylie Smith, Montana Tarkington and Nickel Weir all singled, with Smith driving in three runs. Sarah Emery added two RBI, and Nobles, Tarkington, Halle Mayfield and Alex Brown chipped in with RBI. Smith struck out three and walked three with no earned runs allowed in three innings.
Smith allowed no hits and one earned run in two innings against Harleton. Tarkington doubled and Kyuana Brown singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs.
Jefferson Softball
It took six innings for the bats to wake up, but the Tatum Lady Eagles made up for lost time with a 17-run sixth inning on the way to an 18-0 win over Jefferson.
Sanyia Cotton and Camryn Milam drove in four runs apiece for Tatum. Cotton had four hits, and Milam doubled and singled. Karly Stroud tripled and drove in a run. Yahnya Acevedo doubled, singled and drove in three. Olivia Nay had a double and single. Noa Cart singled and drove in two runs. Lily Crawford had a single and an RBI. Aundrea Bradley singled twice and plated one run, and Beka Stockton chipped in with an RBI. Stockton struck out seven and walked three, giving up three hits in 5.2 innings.
Harleton Baseball
HARLETON — Tanner Tate doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack, and Carson Wallace and Braden Hopkins combined for nine strikeouts on the hill as Harleton earned a 10-1 win over Beckville.
Mason Clark added two hits and two RBI for Harleton. Dylan Armstrong singled twice, and Cameron Johnson, Peyton Murray and Hopkins all drove in runs.
Wallace struck out six with four walks in five innings, and Hopkins fanned three with one walk in a couple of innings.
Cason Dodson and Brady Davis singled in the loss for Beckville. Aiden Brantley struck out three with two walks and no earned runs allowed in 2.2 innings. Baker Seegers and Davis also pitched for the Bearcats.
Waskom Baseball
WASKOM — Waskom built a big lead early and then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 17-16 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Tuesday.
Waskom led 12-2 after two innings, but trailed 16-15 heading to sixth.
D’Co Wright had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Daingerfield. Jayden Wallace doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Sage Blackburn added two hits, Tanner Teeter two hits and two RBI, Weston Collard a single and two RBI, Isaiah Parker two hits and an RBI and Jayden Mitchell three hits and three RBI.
Waskom Powerlifting
Several athletes on the boys powerlifting team have qualified for regionals: Caleb Correa, Kason Anding, Jaxton Welch, Shawn Booth, AJ Woods, Gage Shirts, Brendan Scott, Tyler Lowe, Cameron Johnson, Noel Fajardo, Zander Stroman, Carter Bibb, Lane Woods, Peyton Murray, John Gideon and Zane Sears.
Panola College Baseball
With his team trailing by three runs in the bottom of the ninth, Panola College designated hitter Peter Werth provided the best walk-off possible — a walk-off grand slam.
Werth’s game-winning hit helped Panola come back from a three-run deficit to defeat Northeast Texas 5-4 in a Region XIV Conference game on Wednesday.
Raphael Smeenk went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, Haziel Cruz doubled with an RBI, and Edgardo Martinez singled and scored.
Caleb Chacon got the win throwing the final 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit, no runs, a walk and striking out one.
Sam Hall threw 5 and 2/3 innings of one hit ball as Panola also won the first game over Northeast Texas 7-0.
Hall walked two and struck out eight.
Giovanni Febus led the offense going 2-for-2 with a home run, Sean Monsour went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Smeenk went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored.
Austin Morgan and Sawyer Smith both singled and scored in the win.
Panola (11-6 overall, 3-5 Region XIV) will host Angelina today for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Panola Men’s Basketball
The Panola College men’s basketball team — the No. 10 ranked team in the country — sent their sophomores out with another home victory on their home floor as Panola easily dispatched of the Baton Rouge Capitols 105-71 on Tuesday.
Yaphet Moundi scored a game-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds, Vianney Salatchoum scored 13 points, while John Wilson and Kyndall Davis both scored 11 points, with Wilson adding four assists and Davis six.
Jaden Gray and Christian Henry both scored 10 points, with Gray adding three steals and Henry four assists and two steals. Marcus Greene scored nine points with three assists.
The Ponies led the Capitols 58-24 at the half.
Panola (26-4) will begin play in the Region XIV Conference Tournament starting on Thursday Feb. 9. This year’s tournament will take place at Tyler Junior College.
Panola Women’s Basketball
Avery Young scored a team-high 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists but the Panola College women’s basketball team fell to host and reigning national champion Tyler 77-66 in a Region XIV Conference game on Wednesday.
Sharayah Johnson scored 15 points with six rebounds, Lyric Scott scored 10 points, while Kayla Webster score six with four assists.
Panola led Tyler 35-33 at the half, but were outscored 44-31 in the second half.
The Fillies (17-11 overall, 8-8 in Region XIV Conference Play) will host Kilgore in both teams’ regular season finale today at 2 p.m.