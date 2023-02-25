From Staff Reports
At the Ingleside Tournament on Thursday, the Lady Mavericks fell to Corpus Christi Ray, 12-3.
Lauren Minatrea doubled and drove in a run and Wendy Esquivel had two hits and two RBI for Marshall. Charity Huffman and Claire Godwin pitched for the Lady Mavs.
In a 6-5 loss to Ingleside, Minetrea doubled and drove in two runs, Esquivel had two hits and two RBI, Ava Burke added two hits and Taylor Crutcher drove in a run. Godwin took the pitching loss.
Tuesday: Lauren Minatrea tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs to lead the Marshall Lady Mavericks to an 11-4 win over Redwater.
Ava Burke chipped in with a triple and single, and Claire Godwin had a double and an RBI. Wendy Esquivel singled twice and drove in two runs, and Taylor Crutcher added a single and two RBI.
Charity Huffman got the pitching win, striking out one with no walks in four innings. Godwin worked three innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
Hallsville Softball
At the Allen Tournament on Thursday, the Ladycats dropped a 4-3 decision to Timber Creek and fell 5-2 to Lovejoy.
Against Timber Creek, Lindsey Dubberly and Miley Stovall homered for the Ladycats. Stovall had two hits, Maci Shirley doubled and Paris Turner drove in a run. Hope Miles fanned two and walked four in two innings to take the loss. Dubberly struck out eight with two walks and one earned run allowed in four innings.
Against Lovejoy, Makayla Menchue went deep for the Ladycats. Pami Ah Quin and Dubberly both doubled. Ah Quin added a single. Shirley had two hits, and Sara Houston singled and drove in a run. Shirley took the loss, giving up two earned runs while striking out two and walking three in 3.1 innings. Dubberly struck out four and gave up no walks or runs in 2.2 innings.
Elysian Fields Softball
ORE CITY — Madison Owens doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way for Elysian Fields in a 22-0 win over Ore City.
Trista Bell doubled and drove in two runs, scoring four times. Cora Creech added a single and an RBI, and Karleigh Robinson drove in two runs and scored three times. Kaylee Kelley finished with three RBI, and Gracey Struwe walked three times and scored four runs.
Creech pitched two innings, striking out three with no walks. Struwe fanned one with no walks in one inning of work.
Tori Cummins had the lone hit for Ore City, a double.
Waskom Boys Basketball
At Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium, the White Oak Roughnecks used huge runs in the middle two quarters to earn a 61-33 win over Waskom on Tuesday.
The game was knotted at 4-4 after one quarter, but the Roughnecks outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the second and 19-5 in the third to take control of things.
Zac Jacyno had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Roughnecks. Colton Millwood added nine points and seven rebounds, Kaleb Sorgee nine points, Gavin Sipes seven points and five assists, Kanaan Moore six points, Jaydon Medlin four points, Terrall Beall three points, Caden Tyler two points and seven rebounds, and Braydon Bratcher two points.
Marshall Powerlifting
The Marshall girls powerlifting team took first place with 29 points at the Garrison Meet recently.
First Place: Ahjia James lifted 945, while Kellsy Johnson lifted 1,000 and Madison Wright lifted 1,070 in their respective weight classes.
Second Place: Kenyunta Lias lifted 1,075, Anaiya Jones lifted 985 and Connor Hagerty lifted 1,375 in their respective weight classes.
Third Place: Isiah Bush lifted 1,110 and Logan Hurd lifted 945 in their respective weight classes.
Waskom Powerlifting
Several Waskom girl powerlifters qualified for regionals: Alayna Stafford, Mayson Smith, Kayla Ready, MaKenna Lockhart, Aleah Lyons, Amelia Gamez, Lexi Luby and Balie Tingle.
Panola Women’s Basketball
Gionna Carr scored a team-high 13 points to go along with eight rebounds as the Panola College women’s basketball team fell to No. 5 ranked and visiting Trinity Valley 72-47 in a Region XIV Conference game on Wednesday.
Sharayah Johnson scored nine points with six rebounds, Kayla Webster and Emily Mandamin both scored eight points with Webster adding eight rebounds, and Kadresha Smith scored six with eight boards.
Panola trailed Trinity Valley 34-23 going to the half.
Panola (16-10 overall, 7-6 Region XIV) will look to get back on track today when they visit Jacksonville at 2 p.m.
Panola Baseball
The Panola College baseball team dropped both games of their Region XIV Conference doubleheader falling to Bossier Parish 4-1 and 7-2.
In the second game, Austin Morgan and Luca Pastor both doubled, with Morgan adding an RBI while Raphael Smeenk singled with an RBI.
In the opener, Raphael Smeenk hit a home run and singled to provide two of the Ponies’ three hits in the game. Morgan singled for Panola’s third hit in the game.
Panola (9-4 overall, 1-3 Region XIV) will host Tyler today for a doubleheader with a seven inning game taking place at 1 p.m., followed by a nine inning game at 3:30 p.m.