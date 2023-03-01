From Staff Reports
The Lady Mavericks defeated Aransas Pass (7-4) and Kingsville (9-1) on Saturday.
Against Aransas Pass, Ava Burke, Claire Godwin and Alyson Roberson all doubled, with Godwin adding a single and two RBI and Wendy Esquivel singling and driving in a pair of runs. Roberson also drove in a run, and Godwin got the pitching win. She worked three innings with two strikeouts and three walks.
Taylor Crutcher, Godwin and Lauren Minatrea all doubled for Marshall against Kingsville. Godwin had two hits and an RBI, Crutcher and Charity Huffman two RBI apiece and Esquivel on RBI. Huffman struck out two with no walks in 5.1 innings.
Marshall Baseball
The Mavericks dropped a 10-3 decision to North DeSoto on Friday.
Jud Illingworth doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Luke LaBouve added a single and an RBI for Marshall. Logan Presley took the pitching loss, working 2.1 innings while striking out none and giving up two walks.
In an 11-5 loss to Captain Shreve, Illingworth had a double, single and three RBI, Presley a double and a single, Logan Shepard a single and Dallan Shaw and Shepard an RBI apiece. Caden Noblit worked 4.1 innings with one strikeout and three walks.
Hallsville Softball
The Ladycats broke open a close game with a nine-run third, adding five in the fourth on the way to a 17-3 win over Rock Hill on Saturday.
Sara Houston homered, tripled and drove in five runs to pace the Ladycats on offense. Pami Ah Quin, Ava Martin, Makayla Menchue and Hope Miles all doubled. Miles and Maci Shirley had two hits and two RBI apiece. Miley Stovall and Lindsey Dubberly added two hits and an RBI apiece. Martin had two hits, and Menchue, Ah Quin and Paris Turner all drove in runs. Dubberly struck out two and walked four in four innings for the pitching win.
Friday: In an 8-5 loss to Wylie East, Lindsey Dubberly, Makayla Menchue and Miley Stovall all homered for the Ladycats. Sara Houston also drove in a run. Dubberly went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and walking eight.
In an 11-2 loss to Forney, Ava Martin doubled and drove in both Hallsville runs. Maci Shirley took the pitching loss.
Elysian Fields Softball
The Lady Yellowjackets fell to Quitman (4-1) and Spring Hill (8-2) on Saturday.
Kirsten Commander had the lone Elysian Fields hit against Quitman. Cora Creech struck out six with no walks in four innings.
Against Spring Hill, Morgan Shaw doubled and drove in two runs for EF. Gracey Struwe pitched two innings, striking out one and walking two. Creech struck out one and walked two in one inning.
Jefferson Baseball
Luke McMullen doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Jefferson in a 7-5 win over Paul Pewitt on Saturday.
Isaiah Smith and Knox Tomlinson also drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Smith struck out five and walked five in four innings, and Aden Smith fanned one and walked one in an inning of work.
Harleton Baseball
Carson Wallace had two hits and drove in a run for Harleton in a 4-0 win over East Texas Homeschool.
Shawn Booth and Mason Clark added a single and an RBI apiece, and Tanner Tate chipped in with an RBI for the Wildcats. Tyler Crossley worked a full seven innings for the pitching win, striking out four and issuing no walks.
In a 5-1 win over Westwood, Shawn Booth doubled twice and drove in a run and Carson Wallace added a double, single and two RBI for the Wildcats. Dylan Armstrong also added an RBI. Braden Hopkins struck out three with one walk and no runs allowed in five innings, and Armstrong fanned five with one walk and one earned run allowed in two frames.
In a 13-6 win over ET Homeschool, Gage Shirts and Braden Hopkins had two hits apiece, and Cameron Johnson, Carson Wallace and Mason Clark all collected two RBI for the Wildcats. Johnson and Wallace doubled, and Shirts, Tanner Tate, Peyton Murray, Evan Vance and Dylan Armstrong all drove in runs. Murray struck out two with no walks in 3.2 innings.
In an 18-1 win over Ore City, Dylan Armstrong singled twice and drove in three runs and Gage Shirts added a single and three RBI for the Wildcats. Carson Wallace and Braden Hopkins drove in two runs apiece, and Caleb Correa, Cameron Johnson, Mason Clark, Peyton Murray and Shawn Booth all got into the RBI act. Johnson struck out four and walked three, giving up no earned runs in four innings.
Marshall Boys Soccer
The Pine Tree Pirates took a 5-1 lead at the break, and cruised past the Marshall Mavericks on Friday at Pirate Stadium to give head coach Angel Rocha his 100th career victory.
Giovanni Zamora scored off an assist from Edgar Bocanegra to put the Pirates on top early, and Aaron Bocanegra hit the back of the net off a Zamora assists before Marshall was awarded a penalty kick and converted to make it 2-1.
The Pirates closed out the half with two goals from Alex Mireles and one from Chris Resendiz, with Zamora, Aaron Bocanegra and Edgar Bocanegra assisting.
Edgar Bocanegra and Aaron Bocanegra scored to open the second half, with Zamora and Adrian Bautista assisting, and after Marshall scored on a free kick, Alberto Alba scored off a dish from Luis Alba to make the final 8-2.
Cale Herber had four saves in goal for the Pirates.
Panola Women’s Basketball
Emily Mandamin scored a team-high 12 points to go along with seven rebounds as the Panola College women’s basketball team defeated host Jacksonville 43-36 in a Region XIV Conference game on Saturday.
Avery Young scored nine points, Gionna Carr seven with seven rebounds and Kayla Webster scored six with eight points.
Panola led Jacksonville 21-17 at the half.
The Fillies (17-10 overall, 8-6 Region XIV) will visit the reigning national champions Tyler tonight at 5:30 p.m.