From Staff Reports
Marshall ISD has announced the Spring Meet the Mavs event will take place Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Marshall High School gym.
The public is invited to meet Marshall student athletes taking part in spring sports.
Waskom softball team hosts fundraiser
The Waskom High School varsity softball team is hosting a fundraiser to help them purchase new uniforms, equipment and other expenses.
The fundraiser page is available on Verticalraise.com or through the Waskom ISD Facebook page.
As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had about 82.2 percent of its goal reached — or $2,055 of the total $2,500 goal.
Waskom boys fall to West Rusk, 60-46
NEW LONDON — Jimmie Harper scored 30 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals, and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 60-46 win over the Waskom Wildcats in District 16-3A action over the weekend.
Jaxon Farquhar had 13 points for West Rusk. Tate Winings added six points, Cole Jackson five and Geremiah Smith, Ty Harper and Carson Martin two apiece. Farquhar led with 13 rebounds, and he and Winings had four assists apiece.