SPRING HILL — Waskom is headed to the playoffs after taking a 40-35 win over Troup in a District 16-3A tiebreaker on Thursday night at Spring Hill High School’s Panther Gym.
Waskom (10-17) advances to face White Oak on Tuesday back at Spring Hill. Canton will face either Pleasant Grove or Liberty-Eylau in the 6 p.m. game.
Troup ends its season at 17-16.
Tyler Davis led Waskom with 14 points. Other scorers were Kelton Williams 9, Tee Brighton 6, Diego Smith 3, Caden Edwards 3, Chris Shaw 2, Ridge Riley 2 and Layton Luster 1.
Trae Davis led Troup with 11 points and four steals. Carson Davenport had 8 points. Colby Turner had 7 points and 12 rebounds. Tre Anderson scored 6 points, Bryce Wilson 2 and Ty Lovelady 1.
Tuesday’s Game: Jimmie Harper scored 11 points to lead the way for West Rusk, and the Raiders edged Waskom 46-44 in District 16-3A action.
Montrell Giddings scored eight for the Raiders. Geremiah Smith and Jaxon Farquhar had seven apiece, Cole Jackson six, Carson Martin three and Ty Harper and Noah Murphy two apiece. Farquhar had nine rebounds to lead in that category. Smith handed out six assists and also came away with four steals.
Harleton Golf
The Harleton High School golf team recently earned several medals at the Harmony Invitational at Holly Lake Ranch on Tuesday.
The girls’ team got second place, and Paige Mathison was first place individually.
The boys’ team took first place, and Jayden Johnson was first place individually.
Marshall Softball
MARSHALL — Delaney Gray struck out 11 with one walk and two hits allowed, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened the season with a 4-0 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Tuesday.
Gray also banged out three hits, including a double, and scored once. Mattye Moore tripled and drove in a run, Josie Gray had a double and an RBI and Kyndall Witt singled and doubled. Laney Linseisen and Adisyn Chism had two hits apiece, Aubreigh Whiddon singled and drove in a run and Jovi Spurlock and Khloe Saxon chipped in with a hit apiece.
Claire Godwin struck out five and walked three in the loss for Marshall.
Hallsville Softball
FORNEY — Hope Miles went six strong innings in the circle for Hallsville, and Rylie Manshack tripled and drove in two runs to lead the offense as the Ladycats blanked Wylie East, 3-0, on Thursday.
Miles struck out seven and walked two, scattering four hits. Pami Ah Quin doubled and drove in a run, and Miley Stovall and Sara Houston had hits.
Hallsville was scheduled to face Prairiland and Lake Ridge on Friday.
Tuesday: The Bullard Lady Panthers built a 5-0 lead after two and put things away with seven runs in the fourth on the way to a 12-0 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Sara Houston and Lindsey Dubberly had the lone hits for Hallsville. Dubberly, Maci Shirley and Hope Miles all pitched for Hallsville. Dubberly and Shirley struck out two apiece.
Hallsville JV Softball
LIBERTY CITY — The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped a 7-3 decision to the Hallsville JV and fell 7-0 to Quitman on the opening day of the Sabine Tournament on Thursday.
Against Hallsville, Lainey Ledbetter singled twice and Marissa Wick doubled and drove in two runs for Union Grove. Izzy Gregg had a double and an RBI, and Gracelyn Head and Alison Yohn chipped in with singles. Ledbetter struck out six and walked two.
The Lady Lions were held hitless against Quitman. Ledbetter struck out 11 and walked one in 3.2 innings.
Elysian Fields Softball
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 13 with two walks, helping her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBI, as Beckville opened the season with a 6-0 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Bailey Quinn had three hits for Beckville. Skylar Horne added a double and two RBI, and Reese Dudley also drove in a run.
Morgan Shaw and Gracey Struwe had the lone hits for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out eight and walked three in five innings.
Panola Volleyball
CARTHAGE — Panola College sophomore volleyball player Luisa Hoffmann signed a Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball and academic career at Louisiana Tech on Wednesday afternoon.
Hoffmann, 6-foot middle blocker, led Panola in kills this season with 284.
“I’m really excited, I think it’s going to be a great experience,” Hoffmann said. “Learn new things and experience a different school — I feel that I will learn a lot. Develop and be a better person and player over there; it’s going to be good.”
Hoffmann plans to major in business and said it was her visit to the Ruston, Louisiana campus where she knew Louisiana Tech was the right fit for her.
“When I went there to visit, I saw the structure and the coaches were really nice to me,” Hoffmann said. “The teammates and everyone made me feel like home; it was really nice to go there and experience everything.”