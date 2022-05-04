This time of year, East Texas wildlife is in the reproduction business.
Spring is normally when many animals produce young of their species. As with all things in nature there is a reason for the timing. For example, fish of all types will spawn during the spring or late winter.
Mammals will also produce young at this time and for many of the same reasons as others, namely food source. Spring is when everything renews.
Timely rain will tell the future of the year’s mammalian young. Lake fluctuations can likewise impact a year’s recruitment class in fish. If there is normal water levels, young fry (of any species) will have hiding places in the shoreline cover. Low water may leave the young fry with nowhere to hide so that year class may be impacted.
For bass, high water during the spawning season is a boom for the young. The high water level will instantly add new hiding places and the cover needed to have the optimum number of fry to survive.
Winter dormant plants bud and begin to grow fresh new browse. This boost of greens after the lean winter gives the nursing doe a fresh dose of nutrients and protein. The healthier a doe is going into fawning it makes perfect sense she will raise healthier fawns.
Largemouth Bass will incubate and raise fry. Other fish, insects and other food sources like crawfish or frogs will also be hatching a wealth of groceries for the newly hatched little bass. Bream are notorious for raiding a bass nest to rob the eggs during the bass’ incubation period. The bream will also eat the unguarded fry. The tables turn as the bass will post up near bream beds which is a free buffet and target rich environment.
Bream will congregate in large areas to bed with literally hundreds jammed tightly, inches apart. At the low light periods of dusk and dawn, bass will slash and rip through the bream beds. So many bedding bream fleeing in all directions, the bass can usually pick up some heavy nutrition with little energy exerted. The best news in this scenario is typically larger bass feed on bream so a well timed cast near a bream bed can put some heavies in the boat.
So far the spring of 2022 is shaping up to be a good one as far as wildlife is concerned. We had a few bitter cold fronts blast through that may have delayed or extended the bass spawn but since then things have settled. Onshore, the green-up is in full swing.
A few fawns have already hit the ground but the peak birth date for whitetail in our area is early/mid-June. Keep your fingers crossed and a good planting or feeding program will help the deer reach their potential.