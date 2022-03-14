Spring Hill’s Jovi Spurlock and Troup’s Lindsay Davis earned top honors for their performances on the softball diamond in games played March 7-12.
Spurlock is the East Texas Hitter of the Week after bashing at a gaudy .700 clip. Davis is the ET Pitcher of the Week after compiling two wins inside the circle.
Spurlock went 7-for-10 at the dish with three doubles, six RBI and five stolen bases. For the season, she’s hitting .660 with eight doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI, 21 runs scored and has yet to be caught stealing in 22 attempts.
Davis worked 10 innings, earning two wins — one shutout — while striking out 22, walking four and giving up one earned run on three hits. She’s 8-2 onthe year with a 0.34 earned run average.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Mount Pleasant’s Conlee Zachry struck out six and scattered six hits in a complete-game 7-0 win over Pine Tree.
Union Grove’s Lainey Ledbetter struck out nine and gave up one earned run and one hit in four innings in a 17-0 win over Big Sandy.
Hitting
Mount Pleasant’s Ella Cross went 7-for-9 at the plate with a double a double, seven runs scored, seven stolen bases and an RBI. Conlee Zachry went 5-for-7 with a home run, three doubles and five RBI. Jordan Andrade was 5-for-9 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Jordyn Hargrave went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI against Marshall.
Elysian Fields’ Corrisa McPhail hit .615 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases, a .642 on base percentage and a .923 slugging percentage. Teammate Kaylee Kelly hit .556 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a .667 on base percentage. Kelsey O’Brien hit .429 with a .600 on base percentage, one triple, four RBI and four runs scored, and Gracey Struwe hit .400 with a .538 on base percentage, a 1.100 slugging percentage, two home runs (one grand slam), a double, seven RBI and four runs scored.
Union Grove’s Lainey Ledbetter went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a single and seven RBI in a 17-2 win over Big Sandy. Teammate Jocy Saurez was 2-for-4 with a home run, and Sydney Chamberlain and Gracie Winn both went 3-for-4. Chamberlain had a pair of doubles.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins hit for the cycle in a win over Union Hill, driving in six runs and scoring three times.
Troup’s Taylor Gillispie hit .571 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Jessie Minnix hit .462 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored.