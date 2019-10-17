Because of my job, and since I’ve been doing this since Moses was a freshman at Egypt High, I’m occasionally asked to speak at events and to share some of the things I’ve witnessed during my more than three decades as a sports writer in East Texas.
I typically give a little talk, but as quickly as possible I open it up for questions.
Without fail, I am asked about my favorite memory from a career that began at the Kilgore News Herald (1987-90), detoured to the Lufkin Daily News (1990-97) and brought me back to the Longview News-Journal in October of 1997.
Folks are almost always surprised when I tell them my favorite memory happened at a football game, but had nothing to do with the game I was covering.
On Oct. 14, 1987, 18-month-old Jessica McClure fell into a well in her aunt’s backyard in Midland. For the next 56 hours, rescuers worked around the clock to free her as the world watched and prayed.
The game I was covering for the Kilgore News Herald on Oct. 16, 1987 – Kilgore at Whitehouse – was a blowout and all of the drama was gone early as Kilgore took control.
Well, not all of the drama.
Late in the game, a man burst through the doors of the press box and shouted “They got baby Jessica out of that damn well!”
This was before social media and cell phones, so I’m guessing none of the fans knew about the rescue until the stadium’s public address announcer finally composed himself enough to say “Ladies and gentlemen, great news from Midland. Baby Jessica has been rescued.”
I’ve seen some things.
Hail Mary touchdown passes to win games. A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in double overtime to win a state championship. Buzzer-beating halfcourt shots to send a team to the next round of the playoffs. A walk-off home run in the 10th inning by a kid who had struck out in his four previous at bats.
But I’ll never forget watching 4,000 people cry at the same time and share a group hug because of a child none of them would ever meet.
■ This week’s Game I’d Pay To See If I Had To Pay To See Games: Kilgore at Henderson.
I was once asked by a fellow sports writer just how heated this rivalry is, and I explained it this way:
As a rookie sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald back in 1987, I recall seeing vehicles in Kilgore driving around the first week of the season with “Beat Henderson” written in shoe polish on the windows.
The teams didn’t play until Week 10 back then.
