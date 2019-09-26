When the Newton Eagles gathered in August to begin practice for the 2018 season, head coach W.T. Johnston told his players he was dying.
Then he spent the next 10 months showing them how to live.
I’ll be thinking about coach Johnston tonight when the Newton Eagles – now coached by his son, Drew — visit Gilmer to face the Buckeyes.
Following a double-lung transplant back in 2015, Johnston contracted Graft-Versus-Host Disease. In August of 2018, doctors told the coach he had about eight months to live.
“We got together in August right before we started practicing, and I told them (the team) I probably wouldn’t make it through the season,” Johnston said in an interview after Newton won the Class 3A Division II state title in Arlington in December.
“I was only given eight months to live, and I wanted them to be aware of what was going on. … I always told them this was the last lesson I was going to teach them.”
And, what a lesson it was.
“I’ve been around these guys and their dads and their mothers since 1991,” said Johnston, who died in May. “And I told them this was the last lesson I would ever teach them. That’s how to live before you die, where you put your strength and where you put your belief. The Lord has done so much for me. …I’ve been given a great gift, and people just don’t understand that. The gift is I’ve been able to see how my life could affect people before I die.”
If you haven’t seen the video of Johnston’s entire interview, I urge you to do so before kickoff tonight.
And I dare you not to cry.
THE GOAT
Don't forget to visit https://www.news-journal.com/contests/ and help us settle once and for all who was the best player to ever suit up in East Texas.
You can vote for one player one time per week for the rest of the regular season. Every player is in the running until then, and we’ll cut the list down to the top five vote-getters for a five-week playoff stretch before unveiling The GOAT on Christmas Day.
Currently, John Tyler’s Earl Campbell holds a healthy lead in the voting, followed by Edwin Simmons of Hawkins, Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, Jackson Sampson of New Diana and Adrian Peterson of Palestine rounding out the top five.
Edd Hargett of Linden-Kildare moved into the mix and is currently tied with Longview’s Bobby Taylor. Y.A. Tittle of Marshall, Jeff Wilson of Elkhart and Kris Boyd of Gilmer round out the top 10.
■ Tonight’s Game I’d Pay to See if I Had to Pay to See Games: Rockwall at Longview in the “Something’s Got to Give Bowl.”
The Lobos enter the District 11-6A opener 4-0 and with the No. 1 ranked defense in the district, allowing just 170.8 yards per game and giving up 28 total points.
Rockwall is 3-1, and the Yellowjackets have the No. 1 ranked offense in the district, averaging 567 yards and 53 points per game.
The visiting Yellowjackets boast the combination of quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has already tossed 19 touchdown passes, and receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has taken 12 of his 36 receptions the distance this season.
The Lobos will counter with a defense that spends so much time in the opposing backfield (15.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss) players should start getting their mail there.
Prediction: Longview 42, Rockwall 28 – and a lot of bruises.
MASCOT MANIA
According to research, the Awesome Blossoms from Blooming Prairie High School in Minnesota were just the Blossoms for more than 100 years, but added “Awesome” after someone came up with a cool logo back in 1979.
Branding counts.