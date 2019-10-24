The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 will have an East Texas flavor to it.
The list of new inductees was announced on Tuesday, and making the cut this year are former John Tyler standout David Warren and former Elysian Fields and Eustace coach Chad Morris.
Morris, of course, has made a name for himself with an inspiring climb through the coaching ranks that included stops at Bay City, Stephenville and Lake Travis after his East Texas tour. He is currently head coach at the University of Arkansas.
Since I’ve been around East Texas sports for more than three decades, I’m often asked about the best player I’ve covered and I always mention Warren at or near the top.
It was almost unfair how big, strong and fast he was in high school, and I saw him dominate games on offense, defense and special teams.
I was a decent offensive lineman in high school, and what I lacked in talent I made up for in size and nastiness.
That said, had I known Warren was going to be lining up opposite me in an upcoming game, I’m pretty sure an old Pee Wee Football injury might have resurfaced, forcing me to sit out a game.
Inductees are broken down into decades and coaches. Joining Warren (1990s) on the list are Charley Taylor of Grand Prairie Dalworth High School (1959 and before), Chuck Dicus of Garland (1960s), Eric Dickerson of Sealy (1970s), Tyrone Thurman of Midland Lee (1980s) and Danny Amendola of The Woodlands (2000s). Dan Hooks of West Orange-Stark joined Morris in the coach category, and Joe Martin of the Texas High School Coaches Association is the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game inductee.
The Hall of Fame ceremony is set for May 2, 2020 in Waco. Tickets will go on sale in January.
THE GOAT
You can vote for one player one time per week for the rest of the regular season. Every player is in the running until then, and we’ll cut the list down to the top five vote-getters for a five-week playoff stretch before unveiling The GOAT on Christmas Day.
Currently, John Tyler’s Earl Campbell leads the voting, followed by Demarrio Williams of Beckville, Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, Todd Fowler of Van, Edwin Simmons of Hawkins, Adrian Peterson of Palestine, Jackson Sampson of New Diana, Y.A. Tittle of Marshall, Edd Hargett of Linden-Kildare, Bobby Taylor of Longview and Kevin Johnson of Waskom.
■ This week’s Game I’d Pay To See If I Had To Pay To See Games: Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields.
Paul Pewitt sits atop the District 11-3A Division II standings at 4-0 (7-0 overall), and Elysian Fields is one of the teams battle for a playoff spot at 2-2 (4-3 overall).
The game is also a battle of contrasting styles on offense.
Elysian Fields is one of the most balanced teams in East Texas with QB Ryan Wilkerson running the show. He’s passed for 1,358 yards and rushed for 1,007 yards – accounting for 22 total touchdowns in an offense that averages 194 passing yards, 344.7 rushing yards and 38.5 points per contest.
Paul Pewitt? Well, the Brahmas have put the ball in the air 18 times in seven games, but since they average 426.5 rushing yards and 40.4 points per contest no one is complaining.
MASCOT MANIA
Tonight in East Tennessee, the David Crockett Pioneers and Daniel Boone Trailblazers will battle for the 49th time in what has been dubbed the “Musket Bowl.”