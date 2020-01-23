Dear high school softball and baseball players,
Thousands of you will hit the diamond today (softball) and next Friday (baseball) to begin practicing for the 2020 season.
The sports staffs at the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger and Tyler Morning Telegraph are looking forward to covering as many games as possible this season.
We’ll put in countless hours between now and June covering your games, writing game stories, shooting photographs, compiling statistics and writing feature stories so folks who read the newspaper – either in print or online – can follow your accomplishments.
I don’t want to put any more pressure on you than you already feel, but in exchange for the work we put in at the office and at the field so maybe someday you’ll have a scrapbook full of material to show your kids and grandkids, I want something from you.
I want you to have fun.
That’s all. Just. Have. Fun.
If your coach yells at you for doing or not doing something you’ve worked on in practice hundreds of times, have fun. If they are yelling at you (coaching), that means they’ve seen your potential and know you can do better. Be worried when they quit yelling (coaching).
If you strike out three times in a game, have fun.
Babe Ruth led the American League in strikeouts five times and whiffed 1,330 times in his career. He once said “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.”
He hit 714 of those.
The only way to assure you’ll never strike out is to never even step up to the plate and try. Believe it or not, some folks live their lives that way. You don’t even have to ask if they are having fun. It shows in their faces and body language all day, every day.
If you drop a fly ball and super fan in the stands asks if you actually eat with those same hands, have fun.
Super fan probably couldn’t catch a cold in a classroom full of snot-nosed second-graders. He might, however, catch your daddy’s hands if he keeps running his mouth.
If a player on the opposing team is embarrassing herself or himself, their teammates, their parents and the game by his or her actions on the field or in the dugout, have fun.
Little girls and little boys are watching you AND the offending player, and when your playing days are done, they’ll take over. You love the game too much to leave its future to a bunch of brats.
If the local sportswriter spells your name wrong in the newspaper, have fun.
He’s human. He types up around 30 or 40 game reports each game night. He wants to get them all perfect, but occasionally he strikes out or drops the ball. Write him a note and spell HIS name wrong, or next time you see him at the ballpark punch him (lightly) in the arm and tell him to get his stuff together.
Even after three decades in the business, he doesn’t mind a little coaching.
And, finally, remember this.
You probably started playing the game as soon as you were big enough to pick up a bat, ball and glove. It doesn’t matter if you are a senior finishing up a spectacular high school career or a freshman with wide eyes and even bigger dreams, the season is going to go by faster than a 95 mph heater.
When you step on that field each day, realize how fortunate you are to play the game. Remember how hard you’ve worked to get to this point. Remember you have more people rooting for you than against you, and the ones who are rooting against you don’t really matter.
But, most of all, remember to have fun.