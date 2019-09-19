The caller, a man, sounded mortified. “You do know you’re losing to a girl, right?”
He was, of course, talking about the weekly “How We See It” feature in The Zone.
In that feature, a panel of eight pick the weekly outcomes of 25 East Texas high school football games. No final scores or point spreads. Just the winners.
Your trusty scribbler was tied for the lead heading into last week’s games with a 38-12 record (76 percent). That put me in a tie with News-Journal advertising account executive Kerri Esposito, who went 19-6 on her picks in Week 3 and pulled ahead of me by a couple of games heading into tonight’s action.
Esposito currently leads me by two games, Longview News-Journal sports writers George Whitley and Hayden Henry by three games and Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague by five games.
To answer the caller’s question: No. I’m not mortified. I’m also not surprised.
Growing up, the worst insult a guy could get from another guy was “You (play, throw, run, etc.) like a girl!” Times, and attitudes, have changed.
Newsflash, folks. Some girls know sports, and you would be hard pressed to find a bigger – or more knowledgeable – fan than Esposito.
That said, Esposito can also hold her own with the guys when it comes to talking smack, so it’s time to get serious about this stuff.
Guess I better start picking like a girl.
THE GOAT
Don’t forget to visit https://www.news-journal.com/contests/ and help us settle once and for all who was the best player to ever suit up in East Texas.
You can vote for one player one time per week for the rest of the regular season. Every player is in the running until then, and we’ll cut the list down to the top five vote-getters for a five-week playoff stretch before unveiling The GOAT on Christmas Day.
This is an online contest only, so please don’t email me your votes.
Currently, John Tyler’s Earl Campbell holds a healthy lead in the voting, with Edwin Simmons of Hawkins, Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, Jackson Sampson of New Diana, Adrian Peterson of Palestine, Bobby Taylor of Longview, Y.A. Tittle of Marshall, Jeff Wilson of Elkhart, Kris Boyd of Gilmer and Don Meredith of Mount Vernon rounding out the top 10.
Remember ... It’s your vote.
Vote for the player representing your school/community; vote for the player who dominated in high school; vote for the player who went on to college or NFL greatness.
But, if you don’t vote, don’t complain about the results.
MAVS IN MOURNING
Whatever game you attend tonight, please take a minute to send up some prayers for a Marshall community that is dealing with the loss of senior football player Hayden Blalock.
Blalock was killed in a wreck early Wednesday morning, a brutal reminder that life isn’t fair.
This week’s Game I’d Pay to See if I Had to Pay to See Games: Pretty easy pick here with a 2-1 Gilmer team visiting an unbeaten (3-0) Carthage squad.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes first met back in 1954, but have only played 14 times.
Gilmer is coming off a tough loss against Paris a week ago, but the Buckeyes are averaging 36 points per contest and can put points on the board in a hurry.
Carthage, meanwhile, is rolling along and looking like a team that has a good chance to play for the big trophy at the “Y’all Mahal” in December.
MASCOT MANIA
A high school in Yuma, Arizona is home to the fighting Criminals.
According to research, the school was established in 1909, and around 1911 the school burned down. So, for three years, school was housed in the territorial prison – which was empty of prisoners.
Wonder if skipping school back then was considered an escape attempt?