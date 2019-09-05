Back in June, we asked for your thoughts on The GOAT – the Greatest of All Time — with the idea of settling once and for all the question of who is the best East Texas football player ever.
Based on your submissions, along with the research done by the sports staffs of Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph and Marshall News Messenger, the list is ready and the voting commences today.
This is a fan vote.
Don’t let me or anyone else tell you what your criteria is for selecting The GOAT. If you want to show your school spirit, vote for the player representing your school. If you think the vote should be based on what the player accomplished in high school only, we have some of those guys on the list.
Others were good high school players who turned into great college players, but never made it to the National Football League. Some of the players were Hall of Famers at every level.
It’s your choice, and your vote.
We’ll update the standings weekly throughout the regular high school football season. After the final regular season game, we’ll cut the list down to five players – the playoffs if you will – and fans can vote on those five players only for five weeks.
We’ll unveil The Peters Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep Dodge Ram, Fiat GOAT in a special story on Christmas Day.
To vote, go to www.news-journal.com and visit the contest page under the menu.
Happy voting, and have fun.
ALL-NAME TEAM
Some of you missed out on our preseason preview magazine – The Zone – since it was available to Longview News-Journal subscribers only this year, That also means you missed out on the annual All-Name Team.
That list, celebrating the most colorful and unusual names from my coverage area, has over the years included the likes of Kokain Mothershead, Hickory Van Winkle, Hercules Tarver, Hunter Hunter, Dakota Sandman, Money Peterson and brothers Hunter and Trapper Kessinger.
This year’s roster includes: Tank Randell of Hawkins; Purdell Sigler of West Sabine, Trevion Bloodworth of Groveton, Radley Hamm of Whitewright, Blaze Drake of Hull-Daisetta, Wrangler Priest of Bells, King Moore of Mesquite Poteet, Lion Felder and Justice Nelson of Hallsville, Promous Morrison of Pittsburg, Lyrik Rawls of Marshall; Boston Morris of Mount Vernon, Tookie Jimmerson of Waskom, Cross Holder of Paul Pewitt, Shannon Bacon of Crockett, Canyon Holmes of Garrison, Brink Bizzell of Frankston, Hoss Brewer of Van, Neo Scales of Clarksville, Scooter Adams and Lucky Daniels of Kilgore College, Leander Strathmann of New Mexico Military Institute, Harrison Diamond, Thomas Dollar and Montreal Henry of Northeastern Oklahoma, Romeo Brown, Romeo Martinez and Creed Spivey of Cisco, Timerland Sanders of Navarro, Charming Launiuvao, Race Moser and Maverick Roberts of Trinity Valley and O’Tay Barker of Tyler Junior College.
This year’s MVP: Messiah Birdow of Elkhart.
■
This week’s Game I’d pay to see if I had to pay to see games: No-brainer here. Marshall at Longview, for the 109th time.
Back in 2009, I was asked to write a story on the longtime rivalry when Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine did a special publication to mark the 50th anniversary of the magazine.
The rivalry was ranked No. 12 in the list of “50 things we love about Texas football,” and I still remember the conversation I had with the late James Street of Longview about the rivalry.
Street, who went on to legendary status at the University of Texas, told me a great story that didn’t make the editor’s cut. Turns out, when he arrived at Texas, his roommate was a former Marshall Maverick.
Mr. Street said he and the roommate eventually got along fine, but he added “My mama never did like him because he was from Marshall.”
MASCOT MANIA
This week’s winner comes from Poca High School in West Virginia. The Dots. That’s right, the Poca Dots.