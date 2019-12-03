Lenis Stallings’ career as a head basketball coach didn’t begin as the way she wanted as her Wiley Lady Wildcats dropped their first four games. However, they have since won the last two.
“I think that I had to get better,” Stallings said when asked what the difference was in the two wins. “It was my first time out and I’m just going to blame it on myself. I talked to my mentor, watched more film and spent more time with the girls and I think that I had to make a few adjustments. We’ve just played harder. There’s trust on both ends.”
She added she has built trust with her senior class.
“My four seniors are going to be crazy, crazy hard to replace,” Stallings offered. “I’ve got leadership on the court and off the court and they play hard. They play like this is their last go around. There’s a lot of personality in those four. I don’t think either of those four are scared to say anything. They don’t hold back but they definitely play hard for me.”
One of those four seniors is Brianna Tolliver, who Stallings said leads by both vocally and by example.
“It’s hard to say in words because she does so many things for us,” Stallings said when asked what Tolliver brings to the table. “She thinks she’s my least favorite because I’m always talking to her but she just brings a dynamic to the team that makes us that much better.
“She leads us in scoring and rebounds and probably assists, so that says a lot in itself but she works hard every day and she holds people accountable. She doesn’t care how you’re going to take it. She’s going to say it, to me also. She keeps us all ready and on our toes. I’m excited that she’s won the conference award twice now.”
“I can’t shut up sometimes, but like she said, I’m a dog,” Tolliver said when asked how she likes to lead. “I just like to hoop. If I don’t tell somebody something, I know I can show them. I can lead by example.”
Tolliver arrived at Wiley College last year as a junior after transferring from Alcorn State University. She planned on attending Wiley as a freshman but Courtney Garrett Pruitt left her post as Wiley’s head basketball coach for Alcorn State and brought Tolliver with her.
“I get to go home when I want to,” Tolliver, a Dallas native said.
So far this year, Tolliver’s 16.2 points per game make her the fourth-leading scorer in the Red River Athletic Conference. She has 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as she’s ranks in the top five of the conference for points, assists and field goal percentage (49.3). She has earned conference player of the week twice this season.
“A lot,” Tolliver said when asked how her game has improved from a year ago. “I shoot better. I’m in the gym way more than I was last year, working on my game.”
As her and her Lady Wildcats hold a record of 2-4, Tolliver has high hopes for the rest of the season.
“I want to win, do better than last year, get the seniors a ring before we leave and get the freshmen a taste of winning,” she said. “That way, they know how to win and they can go hard and show everybody else.”
“I expect us to play hard every game,” Stallings added. “I expect us to leave everything out on the court. If they play hard, good things will happen. We have a plethora of scorers on the team. We can score in many different ways. We’re shooting over 30 percent from the three-point line. Our free-throw percentage is getting better. Our turnover average is lowering. I know we can score in many different ways but I just want us to play hard every single play.”
Today is game day for the Lady Wildcats and Tolliver admits, on game day she has a hard time focusing on things other than basketball.
“I’ll be in class, ‘When can we leave? Are we done with class yet?’” Tolliver said. “I’ll be excited. I’ll tell people in class, I’ll make announcement that we’ve got a game. I love it. I try to make sure we get as many people in here.”
Tolliver and Stallings say they’ve got to take care of their business today when they go up against a No. 3 ranked Oklahoma City University team.
“What they told me was we have to do what Oklahoma City doesn’t want to do,” Stallings said. “We’ve got to get our jerseys dirty. We’ve got to win the 50-50 balls. We have to hustle and like I said, we have to play hard every single play. Don’t take any plays off. That’s what it’s going to take. That was from the girls. That’s what they told me it was going to take.”
Today’s game against Oklahoma City University is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff.