The past week has been a constant buzz of giant bass being caught.
Even with the fierce cold front that rolled across Texas, bass anglers were out there catching toads. Oddly enough East Texas lakes were not in the limelight although I feel like this will change in the next few days. Daytime high temperatures in the 70’s this week should have the shallows busy with prespawn and spawn activity.
Largemouth bass fishing should progressively get better as we move towards spring.
At any measure or scale, Lake O.H. Ivie has been the pinnacle of giant bass the past couple of years. Last year this 19,000 acre jewel near San Angelo produced multiple Sharelunkers.
The Sharelunker Program is in place for the Texas Parks & Wildlife to collect data, spawn, and research these giant bass. The TPWD spawns these large females with hand selected, superior males to grow bigger, better bass. Anglers submit their fish for study and receive prizes and recognition for the catch. Afterwards the fish are released back into their home lake. Back to O.H. Ivie, this lake continues to produce bigger bass on a regular basis.
Here’s what has happened in the last week.
February 23: The Sharelunker #619 is caught from O.H. Ivie. The bass is the fish of a lifetime for nearly every bass angler on earth. Except Josh Jones. If you are Josh Jones, this would be your 4th entry in the Sharelunker Program. This Sapulpa, Oklahoma angler is the first and only human to accomplish this feat.
February 24: Still at O.H. Ivie, largemouth history changed up a bit. Brodey Davis delivered a 17.06 pound bass that moved into the Texas top ten all time fish.
February 25: While East Texas was facing a cold front with rain, O.H. Ivie handed out another Sharelunker weighing in at 14.15 pounds for bass angler Zachary Reece. Over at Coleman City Lake, Tommy Law brought his 13.95 pound largemouth to the scales.
February 27: Robert Bandy kicked the Eagle Mountain Lake record bass to the side with his 16.00 pound bass that broke the previous lake record by nearly 3 pounds.
March 1: Kyle Hall entered the all time Top 50 Texas bass of all time list. Mr. Hall brought in a 16.10 pound green leopard for the 4th entry from O.H. Ivie in 6 days!
With this week’s warming trend look for more of the same with more Sharelunkers coming from East Texas.
If you would like to enter your fish for Sharelunker status, download the app or follow the Facebook Page (link below) There are several categories to enter and the work seems to be providing better and bigger bass. https://www.facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/