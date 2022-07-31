The 15th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage area of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald and Panola Watchman.

The voting panel included Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger.

Recommended For You