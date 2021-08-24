The alligator gar is a well-known target for East Texas bow fishing enthusiasts.
These fish seem part fish, part alligator with a dash of dinosaur thrown in. The gator gar is the largest and longest living fish in the state. Intact Alligator gar fossils dating back some 200 million years.
The gator gar can reach 60 years of age and regularly reach lengths of over 7 feet and can easily weigh over 200 pounds. These are trophy specimens, but certain areas of our great state seem to produce more of the giants.
The Sabine River has its share of giant gator gar but the Trinity River seems to be the “big gar” destination. A quick search of the internet about gator gar and the Trinity River will deliver dozens of videos, guide services or groups dedicated to pursuing these heavyweights.
Over the past few years, the fear of overharvesting the bigger fish came to the attention of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. A single fish became the statewide daily bag limit but certain areas soon became more restrictive. In 2019 the TP&W implemented a special limit for the Trinity River to help protect the larger spawning fish.
The regulations were set to: essentially the Trinity River from Interstate 30 to Interstate 10 moved to a one fish per day “under” 48 inches could legally be retained, no night bow fishing and a special drawing for an angler to get a tag for one fish per year over 48” by any legal means.
I believe since the 2019 changes many anglers have moved to rod and reel fishing in the same areas. Catch, weigh/measure, photograph and release is becoming a thriving business. A recent episode of the television show “River Monsters” highlighted the Trinity and of course the host caught a giant. A boat ramp parking lot at Riverside had three commercial gator gar tow vehicles a couple of weeks ago.
I even found international comments from as far away as Japan in the Trinity after big gator gar. This is a sustainable fishery, and the new regulations seem to be working.
A drawing now gives 150 anglers/archers a shot at bagging one of these heavyweights from the Valley of the giants. To get in on the drawing is simple. The drawing runs from Sept. 1-30, and all that’s required is a valid fishing license. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group.
Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Winners will be able to use their tag until Aug. 31, 2022.
Get on the “My Texas Hunt Harvest App” If you have the Texas Outdoor Annual App there are links to entering the drawing. Finally the TP&W website has links to the drawing in the freshwater fishing section.