The round of storms that began late Monday and pushed into the early morning hours Tuesday forced several area high school baseball and softball teams to scramble on Tuesday.

A few non-district games were called off, and several were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the revised varsity schedules:

Softball

Kilgore at Lindale, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Pittsburg at Gilmer, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Beckville at Garrison, 5 p.m. Wednesday

New Summerfield at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Gladewater at New Diana, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Union Grove at Union Hill, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Pine Tree at Spring Hill, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gilmer at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sabine at Daingerfield, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Big Sandy at Carlisle, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Beckville vs. Hawkins, 7 p.m. Wednesday

(at Hallsville)

Arp at Troup, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Elkhart at Teague, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Boston at Hooks, TBA Wednesday

