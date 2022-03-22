The round of storms that began late Monday and pushed into the early morning hours Tuesday forced several area high school baseball and softball teams to scramble on Tuesday.
A few non-district games were called off, and several were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the revised varsity schedules:
Softball
Kilgore at Lindale, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Pittsburg at Gilmer, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Beckville at Garrison, 5 p.m. Wednesday
New Summerfield at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Gladewater at New Diana, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Union Grove at Union Hill, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Pine Tree at Spring Hill, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
Gilmer at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sabine at Daingerfield, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Big Sandy at Carlisle, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Beckville vs. Hawkins, 7 p.m. Wednesday
(at Hallsville)
Arp at Troup, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Elkhart at Teague, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Boston at Hooks, TBA Wednesday