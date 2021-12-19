In his first year as head football coach at Hallsville, Josh Strickland led the Bobcats to an overall record of 3-7 and a District 9-5A DII record of 3-4 after going 0-9 in 2020.
“I think it was a good place to start,” Strickland said of his first season. “From where the program was and from where we were as a team in mid July to where we finished, I think we got better. I think we improved every week. The only disappointing game was Jacksonville but other than that, I thought we played pretty well. When you think about it, we were actually six points away from being the three-seed in the district. That six-point loss to Nacogdoches, I haven’t really let that one go yet but you have to credit those guys too. Overall, man, I thought the guys bought in. We set four or five school records on offense, one school record on defense. That’s putting new stuff in on July 10th or 12th. So the guys bought in and the guys did a great job.
“The support, the excitement of the stadium, I looked up in the Chapel Hill game and there’s not an empty seat,” he continued. “The whole thing is full. I don’t think that’s happened in a while. That’s huge for our team. That’s huge for this community, a community that I grew up in. It was a good start. By no means are we satisfied at all. These guys are working hard in the offseason to try to better than what we did this year but they did a great job.”
Strickland added there are several moments from the season that he looks back on fondly.
“Of course snapping that streak against Whitehouse,” he said when asked about what specific moments stand out. “I even think the season kind of turned around the week before when we played Texas High. We had the ball first-and-goal at the eight with five-and-a-half minutes left with a chance to take a lead in the fourth quarter. I think they saw right then that we could play with people and we could beat people. We just had to get over that hump of not letting one play affect the next, or the mentality of ‘here we go again.’ Once we got that first win vs. Whitehouse, it was like I didn’t have to worry about that as much. We didn’t have to be psychologists. We didn’t have to do any of that. It was more like, ‘Hey these guys understand we can get it done.’ We won two in a row, won the next week vs. Mount Pleasant. Nacogdoches beat us by six and then, around here, it was huge to win that last game against Pine Tree. They beat us five years in a row and that’s always been a rivalry here so that was pretty big.”
According to the coach, Hallsville’s senior class meant a lot to the program.
“I told those guys from the beginning, ‘You’re a special class, not only because you’re the first senior class that I’m going to have but because you guys have been through about as much as a senior class can with me being the third coach in three years that you’ve had,’” Strickland said. “They had a coach a coach in seventh grade. They had the same coach eighth, ninth and 10th, they had a different coach in 11th and then me for their 12th-grade year so since seventh-grade football, I’m their fourth head coach. So those guys who are still hanging on, that’s a lot to ask those guys to keep believing and they did, so they will always be a special group to me.”
Seeing the progress of the team in 2021 has Strickland excited about 2022 and beyond.
“I think we’ll continue to build the program,” he said. “I tell the guys all the time it’s hard to win games in August through November. You win those games hopefully late December, early January through the summer. That’s when you win them. We’re going to put those guys in some uncomfortable situations so they know how to handle those when we kickoff again next year, which as you know, will be here before you know it. Right now is when we’re going to win football games.”