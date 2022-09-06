Josh Strickland jumped at the opportunity to return to his hometown in the summer of 2021 when the Hallsville football program really needed the right man for the job.
Luckily for everyone involved, the passion he brought to his alma mater has resulted in an important revival.
The Bobcats had lost 16 straight games before the 2000 Hallsville High School graduate and former defensive back returned to campus. The trend was extended in the first five outings of his head coaching tenure, but a crucial team turnaround under his watch has resulted in better fortunes, and a 5-2 record in the seven contests since.
“One of the main reasons I wanted to come back to my hometown was to try to get it turned around,” Strickland said of ending the recent Hallsville skid. “Any time you have a streak like that, it’s more psychological than anything, and I saw that we had the pieces to do it.”
Hallsville snapped its 21-game losing streak with a 37-21 road win against Whitehouse at Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 8, 2021, and continued to heat up with the following week’s 26-20 home win against Mount Pleasant at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats then suffered back-to-back road losses against Nacogdoches and Marshall, but bounced back again to finish last season on a strong note. They returned to their Hallsville home, and pulled off a 35-21 season finale win against Pine Tree on Nov. 5.
They finished tied-for-fourth in the final 9-5A Division II district standings, which was a vast improvement from their last-place finishes in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
It wasn’t enough to advance to last year’s postseason because the Week 9 loss to Nacogdoches ended up breaking the teams’ tie for playoff seeding and positioning. But, considering the team’s proximity to a destination like that, and all the progress it made over a short period of time in district play last year, many people expected a motivated and fired up group heading into the 2022 campaign.
“Once we got that first win last year, I saw a change in what we work for,” said Strickland. “And now that those guys got a taste of victory, we can coach even harder, and keep pushing.”
That’s been the case in the opening weeks of the current season because Hallsville is 2-0 for the first time since 2018. The Bobcats hit the road on Aug. 26, and topped Terrell 44-41 at Terrell Memorial Stadium. Then, they avenged their 2021 season-opening loss against Henderson with their 49-35 home win on Friday.
“Our first goal is to try and clinch a playoff spot,” Strickland said of what his team is chasing this season. “We’re using these non-district games to get better, so we put ourselves in a position to do so.”
“I’ve seen a lot of things that we’ve worked on over the last eight or nine months come to fruition over the last two games,” he added. “We’ve had leads pretty early, and we’ve been able to hang on to those.”