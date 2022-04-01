HALLSVILLE – Despite making a rally in the seventh inning, Hallsville’s softball team fell short in 4-3 to Sulphur Springs in the battle of the Ladycats. Hallsville is now 15-8-1 overall and 5-2 in district play while Sulphur Springs improves to 16-1-2 and a 7-0 against district opponents.
Hallsville scored its three runs on four hits. Mallory Pyle went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Sara Houston reached on a walk, a single, scored one run and had one RBI. Makayla Menchue reached on an error and had one RBI. Kammie Walker was 1-for-3. Hope Miles was 1-for-2 with a walk. Her courtesy runner, Bella Sawyers scored one run. Hope Miles pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits and struck out four batters.
Crimson Bryan earned the win from the circle, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 13 batters. Jaydn Harper was 2-for-4 with two runs. Rees Ragan reached on a double and one error. Addison Caddell was 1-for-3, reaching on a single, an error and a fielder’s choice. She had one RBI. Anahi Velasquez was walked and scored one run. Ia Nash was 1-for-2 with a fielder’s choice and scored one run.
Ragan reached with a one-double and advanced to third when Caddell singled. An error allowed Caddell to take second, putting two runners on base. Bryan was walked and that loaded the bases for Sulphur Springs. Miles threw her first two strikeouts to close the top of the first to leave the game scoreless and the bases loaded.
Hallsville’s first two batters reached on a hit-by-pitch to start the bottom half of the inning. They each advanced into scoring position but the next three batters were retired, leaving each team in search of its first run after one inning in the books.
Sulphur Springs went three up, three down in the top of the second. Miles was walked and Sawyers came in as her courtesy runner but Bryant threw three strikeouts to take it to the third inning.
Ragan was walked with one out in the top of the third. Caddell reached on a fielder’s choice and that put two runners on base. That was followed by a popup to first base for the second out before Miles threw her fourth strikeout of the night to turn things over to Hallsville’s bats in the bottom of the third.
Houston reached on a one-out walk. Menchue launched the ball to centerfield where it fell out of Harper’s glove but it was enough to score Houston to score the first run of the game, giving Hallsville a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Johns reached on a one-out error in the top of the fourth. Hallsville catcher Miley Stovall made a diving catch on a popup and threw it Jaryn Nelson at first for the double play to close the top half of the inning.
Walker popped the ball that bounced off the turf between Sulphur Springs fielders, allowing her to reach first base. She tagged up and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly hit by Miles.
Nash reached with a leadoff single in the top of the fifth. Harper then laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to first for the single, advancing Nash to second. Caddell reached on a base hit and Nash took off for home in attempt to tie the game but Stovall made the play at the plate for the out. Sulphur’s first run of the night came a batter later on an RBI from Caddell to score Harper to tie the game up a run apiece. Hallsville went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 1-1 after five complete innings.
Velasquez was walked before Emerson Thompson came in as her courtesy runner. Nash reached on a fielder’s choice. Harper sent the ball up the middle of the field for a base hit before a fielding error allowed her to advance and the base runners to score, giving Sulphur Springs the lead. Hallsville had got a runner on with a walk but was unable to add a run to the scoreboard as it trailed 4-1 heading into the seventh inning.
Lily Soto made a diving catch for the first out in the outfield for the first out. The next pitch was an out at second base. The following pitch was a 1-3 grounder to force Sulphur Springs to go three up, three down as Hallsville had one more chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Miles sent the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh into right field for the single. The next two batters were retired before Pyle’s RBI double scored Sawyers who came in as a courtesy runner for Miles. Houston then scored Pyle to put Hallsville within one run with two outs but a strikeout ended the game as Hallsville fell to Sulphur Springs 4-3.