My summer reading consisted of a 500-page novel that felt a lot shorter because I found the storyline intriguing. I always wanted to know what was going to happen next.
The book is called, “Going, Going, Gone!” and it’s written by Steve Hermanos.
It’s about two players for the San Francisco Giants who hate each other – a humble family man and rookie Johnny Blent and egomaniac superstar Andre Velez, and their manager, Buck Martin.
After a World Series game against the Yankees in which New York forced a game seven, Blent and Velez go at it in the locker room before Martin breaks up the fight and drags them into his office where the three of them are while an earthquake hits San Francisco. After the three Giants climb their way out of debris, they found themselves in the year 1906, after that year’s earthquake.
After their initial shock, they just on surviving and adapting with no money, no clothes, no food and even no stadium, nor any signs that it ever existed in a city that’s now on fire. Once they get over the shock of being more than a century in the past, they find themselves back in the game, a game that’s much different than in the 21st century.
“I had been thinking about it for many years,” Hermanos said when asked what gave him the idea to write the story. “The myths of time, since I was a baseball card dealer.
“The age old question for baseball fans is how would players today do back in what’s called the ‘dead ball era’ and ‘how would guys from back then do today?,’’ Hermanos added.
Hermanos included real-life players from 1906 and brought in other historical characters, adding a good mix of history and fiction.
“It was incredibly fun for me to write about what these two players and their manager go through, going back to 1906, trying to salvage themselves and once they do, how they deal with winning in 1906 and how it affects them,” Hermanos said. “That was a blast. I loved researching the players from that era. There were so many colorful players.”
In my opinion, the story is one that baseball fans will love but I also think non-baseball fans will enjoy it as well. Hermanos does a good job of getting you to ask yourself what you would do in their situation. As I neared the end, I imagined several different outcomes and asked myself which way it would go. I recommend others do the same.