Well, we can’t say Tom Brady is a system quarterback who only had his success under Bill Belichick. I’m not a fan of Brady but it’s hard to argue against him being the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He’s now the third quarterback to take two teams to the Super Bowl (Payton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton are the others) and if his Buccaneers win, he will be just the second to actually win it all with two different teams (Manning being the other). Brady also helped the Bucs make history by becoming the first team in history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
It’s hard to pick against Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl but I know I, along with the majority of East Texas, will be rooting against him, or more like rooting for Patrick Mahomes.
As athletes have more and more success, their hometowns brag about them more and suddenly there are more and more people who are friends with him. That was definitely the case last year with Mahomes but regardless of how well many of the people knew him, one thing was clear – Whitehouse (and East Texas in general) was proud of its native son, and that’s certainly going to be the case again.
Super Bowl LV should be a good game but let’s be realistic – the matchup is the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, not Mahomes vs. Brady. Yes, one quarterback will hoist the Lombardi Trophy again but the two individuals won’t personally go head-to-head. They won’t on the field at the same time unless it’s either before or after the game.
Guys like Ndamukong Suh, Devin White, Jason Pierre-Paul and others will try to take down Mahomes but Brady will not. Likewise, guys like Tyrann Mathieu and Daniels Sorensen will try to intercept Brady’s passes, not Mahomes.
I get it’s fun to say the names of two big stars, such as Brady and Mahomes, but let’s not forget they’re really not playing each other. It’s not like one is going to throw the knockout punch to the other before hosting the Lombardi Trophy. And quite frankly, I don’t think a loss in this game will tarnish either one’s career. A seventh ring for Brady will only help cement his place in history and for Mahomes to help lead his Chiefs to this point is impressive enough and I expect he has a long career in front of him to make East Texans proud.