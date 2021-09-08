Prior to kickoff of tonight’s game against Winona, Elysian Fields brothers Landon Swank and Lawson Swank will likely spend a moment together in a huddle.
“We get together and pray,” Lawson, a freshman said. “That’s a ritual he does with all the quarterbacks.”
“Yeah before we go out, I pray with Lawson every game,” Landon, a senior said. “I did the same thing with Ryan (Wilkerson). I just pray with the quarterbacks. It’s one of the toughest positions to play on the football field so I want them to know that even if they make a bad decision that I’m still going to go with their decision 100 percent.”
Tonight, Landon will be under center for the Yellow Jackets. Last week, he started at quarterback and went 6-of-16 for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception in an effort to help lead his team to its first victory of the season. Lawson started his first ever high school game as the varsity’s starter on opening week.
“Lawson started that first game against Harmony on the road,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “Harmony will probably be district champions of their district. They’re traditionally a very good football team. He was 8-for-18 but we had five dropped passes. You look at the results and see we only scored 14 points but I think Lawson Swank, being a freshman, played really good football that night against a really good football team in a hostile environment. He got sick and couldn’t come to practice. Then Landon, who we’ve had at receiver for the better part of three years, went back to quarterback and just a phenomenal job of running the offense and leading. With Landon being so tall, he can see a lot of things that transpired down the field that may be off script, which gives you another dimension. It’s been clearly explained that this is a day-to-day competition just like every other position. We’re going to come up with a plan, put people in the places that we feel like give us the best chance to win on a week-to-week basis and they’re both good with that.”
The brothers might compete against each other for that starting job every week but they’re also competing alongside each other in hopes of helping the Yellow Jackets win.
“We’ve had our head-butts and everything but at the end of the day, I support my brother and I’m going to try to make him better in any way I can for the following years that he’s got,” Landon said.
“It’s been kind of hard because we’re brothers and we’re so competitive but it’s good at the same time because I learn from him and he learns some stuff from me. It’s just fun to get out there with him,” Lawson said. “When we’re doing goal-line stuff or something, (he taught me to) slow down. When we’re in a game, slow myself down. When the game is going by so fast, just slow down and think about it and help your team as much as possible because sometimes I speed up and make bad decisions or something.”
“He worked at quarterback all summer,” Landon said. “He went and talked to people and everything. With him doing a bunch of drills this summer at the house and with me helping him out with all that, it just taught me some drills to do. Just working with him this summer on what he’s going to be best at, it really helped me out.”
The two spend a lot of time talking about football whether they’re at home or on the field.
“You can’t go home and not think about football if you want to be a good team,” Landon said. “We’ll go over the offensive plan and what’s happening and then we’ll watch film on what defense they run in certain formations that we’re in, hash and where the ball is on the field so we can read and see what side’s best to go to the way they’re playing it and things like that – trying to break down the defense before they get here.”
“We’ll watch film and we’ll get in the truck on our way over here and talk about the defense, guess what they’ll be in, what they’ve been running against the spread or something,” Lawson said. “We’ll talk about what our decisions would be if we were in this play or that play.”
Last season, an ACL injury forced Landon to miss district play and through the playoffs but during that time, he might have found his calling.
“Everybody called me ‘coach Swank,’ Landon said. “I just loved being around them.”
When asked if coaching is something he’s considering, Landon said, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot since last year. Just being able to coach and really bond with everybody in a way I really haven’t because I’ve been so focused on game week, game week, game week, I got to bond with the kids and I liked it.”
“I think he would be pretty good because he likes to talk a lot and he can carry on a conversation,” Lawson said. “On the defensive side, he understands what’s going on. Sometimes when he plays defense, I like watching him because mid-play, he makes a decision and everybody listens to him and goes with his decision. It’s pretty neat.”
Now that he’s a senior, Landon said if there’s one thing he wishes he knew as at his brother’s age that he knows now, it’s to be confident.
“The game I went out before quarterback, I was throwing up because I was so nervous but at the same time, I was confident,” Landon said. “You can’t let people’s size, strength, ability overcome what you are. You’ve got to put your abilities to the best that you can and you’ll succeed in the game.”
A win tonight would give the Swank brothers and their Yellow Jackets a record of 2-1 but they know it will be no easy task as they go head-to-head against Winona in the KYKX Game of the Week.
“I think if we don’t turn the ball over, we’ll win the football game,” Ford said. “The first two weeks, we played really good defense and that’s going to have to be our calling card for success moving forward. We can create some turnovers. I think with where we’re at offensively, we need to win field position and not have long fields. We need to create short fields, create turnovers and just play better offensively, be a more polished version of ourselves. The biggest threat for them is their athleticism. They’ve got athletes all over the place. We have to make them earn everything they get. For us offensively, our offensive line has got to play a whole lot better. Thus far they have been involved and not committed to the level we need in order to have success as a football team.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Winona.