OKlahoma TCU Football
TCU quarterback Max Duggan throws a touchdown pass as Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon defends during the first half of a game on Saturday in Fort Worth.

 Ron Jenkins/AP File Photo

TCU quarterback Max Duggan totaled more than 400 yards of offense and five touchdowns in leading his Horned Frogs to a 55-24 upset of the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The performance earned Duggan The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fifth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Duggan, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, hit on 23 of 33 passing attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He added 116 yards rushing and two TDs on just five carries.

The Lewis Central High School graduate registered his fourth career 100-yard rushing game.

The No. 17 Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) tangle with the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: FS1) at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Duggan joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; and Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith.

Honorable mention players: Texas QB Hudson Card, Troy QB Jarret Doege, Boise State QB Taylen Green, UTEP QB Gavin Hardison, Tulane QB Kai Horton, Florida International QB Grayson James, TCU running back Kendre Miller, North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, UTEP WR Tyrin Smith and Texas WR Xavier Worthy.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 5

Hudson Card, sophomore quarterback, Texas

Hometown: Austin

High School: Lake Travis

Passing: 21 of 27, 303 yards, 3 TDs

Texas defeated West Virginia, 38-20, in Austin

Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, Troy

Hometown: Lubbock

High School: Cooper

Passing: 7 of 8, 71 yards, 2TDs

Troy defeated Western Kentucky, 34-27, in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Note: Entered game late in third quarter with scored tied at 20-20

Taylen Green, freshman quarterback, Boise State

Hometown: Lewisville

High School: Lewisville

Passing: 5 of 10, 48 yards

Rushing: 8 carries, 105 yards, 2TDs

Boise State defeated San Diego State, 35-13, in Boise, Idaho

Gavin Hardison, junior quarterback, UTEP

Hometown: Hobbs, New Mexico

High School: Hobbs

Passing: 10 of 14, 173 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 5 carries, 50 yards

UTEP defeated Charlotte, 41-35, in Charlotte, North Carolina

Kai Horton, freshman quarterback, Tulane

Hometown: Carthage

High School: Carthage

Passing: 11 of 21, 132 yards, 3 TDs

Tulane defeated Houston, 27-23 in overtime, in Houston

Notes: Third-string quarterback Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime for the winning points. Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining. Horton, who entered having thrown just one pass this season, took over for Justin Ibieta after Tulane’s first series of offense.

Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, FIU

Hometown: Duncanville

High School: Duncanville

Passing: 13 of 19, 175 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 18 carries, 43 yards

Florida International defeated New Mexico State, 21-7, in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU

Hometown: Mount Enterprise

High School: Mount Enterprise

Rushing: 13 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs

TCU defeated Oklahoma, 55-24, in Fort Worth

Jyaire Shorter, junior wide receiver, North Texas

Hometown: Killeen

High School: Ellison

Receiving: 3 catches, 52 yards, 3 TDs

North Texas defeated Florida Atlantic, 45-28, in Denton

Tyrin Smith, sophomore wide receiver, UTEP

Hometown: Cibolo

High School: Steele

Junior College: Cisco

Receiving: 4 catches, 106 yards, 2 TDs

UTEP defeated Charlotte, 41-35, in Charlotte, North Carolina

Xavier Worthy, sophomore wide receiver, Texas

Hometown: Fresno, California

High School: Central East

Receiving: 7 catches, 119 yards, 2 TDs

Passing: 1 of 1, 33 yards, TD

Texas defeated West Virginia, 38-20, in Austin

