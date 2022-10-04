TCU quarterback Max Duggan totaled more than 400 yards of offense and five touchdowns in leading his Horned Frogs to a 55-24 upset of the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
The performance earned Duggan The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fifth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Duggan, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, hit on 23 of 33 passing attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He added 116 yards rushing and two TDs on just five carries.
The Lewis Central High School graduate registered his fourth career 100-yard rushing game.
The No. 17 Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) tangle with the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: FS1) at David Booth Memorial Stadium.
Duggan joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; and Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith.
Honorable mention players: Texas QB Hudson Card, Troy QB Jarret Doege, Boise State QB Taylen Green, UTEP QB Gavin Hardison, Tulane QB Kai Horton, Florida International QB Grayson James, TCU running back Kendre Miller, North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, UTEP WR Tyrin Smith and Texas WR Xavier Worthy.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 5
Hudson Card, sophomore quarterback, Texas
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Passing: 21 of 27, 303 yards, 3 TDs
Texas defeated West Virginia, 38-20, in Austin
Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, Troy
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 7 of 8, 71 yards, 2TDs
Troy defeated Western Kentucky, 34-27, in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Note: Entered game late in third quarter with scored tied at 20-20
Taylen Green, freshman quarterback, Boise State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Passing: 5 of 10, 48 yards
Rushing: 8 carries, 105 yards, 2TDs
Boise State defeated San Diego State, 35-13, in Boise, Idaho
Gavin Hardison, junior quarterback, UTEP
Hometown: Hobbs, New Mexico
High School: Hobbs
Passing: 10 of 14, 173 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 50 yards
UTEP defeated Charlotte, 41-35, in Charlotte, North Carolina
Kai Horton, freshman quarterback, Tulane
Hometown: Carthage
High School: Carthage
Passing: 11 of 21, 132 yards, 3 TDs
Tulane defeated Houston, 27-23 in overtime, in Houston
Notes: Third-string quarterback Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime for the winning points. Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining. Horton, who entered having thrown just one pass this season, took over for Justin Ibieta after Tulane’s first series of offense.
Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, FIU
Hometown: Duncanville
High School: Duncanville
Passing: 13 of 19, 175 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 18 carries, 43 yards
Florida International defeated New Mexico State, 21-7, in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU
Hometown: Mount Enterprise
High School: Mount Enterprise
Rushing: 13 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs
TCU defeated Oklahoma, 55-24, in Fort Worth
Jyaire Shorter, junior wide receiver, North Texas
Hometown: Killeen
High School: Ellison
Receiving: 3 catches, 52 yards, 3 TDs
North Texas defeated Florida Atlantic, 45-28, in Denton
Tyrin Smith, sophomore wide receiver, UTEP
Hometown: Cibolo
High School: Steele
Junior College: Cisco
Receiving: 4 catches, 106 yards, 2 TDs
UTEP defeated Charlotte, 41-35, in Charlotte, North Carolina
Xavier Worthy, sophomore wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Fresno, California
High School: Central East
Receiving: 7 catches, 119 yards, 2 TDs
Passing: 1 of 1, 33 yards, TD
Texas defeated West Virginia, 38-20, in Austin