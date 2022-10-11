earlaward.png

For the second straight week a TCU Horned Frog had one of the top performances in the nation.

Last week it was quarterback Max Duggan. This week it is wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston helped lead TCU to a 38-31 win against Kansas with a career-high and team-best 14 receptions, which tied for the most by an FBS player this season. The game was played at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The performance earned Johnston The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the sixth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Johnston’s 24-yard touchdown catch with 1:36 to play provided the winning score. The 14 catches were the most by a Horned Frog since Josh Doctson had 18 in a 55-52 win at Texas Tech in 2015. His 206 yards receiving were the most at TCU since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. Johnston posted his sixth career 100-yard game.

Johnston is a graduate of Temple High School.

The No. 13 Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) play host to the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Fort Worth. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (TV: ABC) at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Duggan joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; and Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Honorable mention players: Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, TCU QB Max Duggan, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Texas State QB Layne Hatcher, San Diego State QB Jalen Mayden, Louisiana Tech QB Parker McNeil, UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Houston QB Clayton Tune.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 6

Jason Bean, senior quarterback, Kansas

Hometown: Mansfield

High School: Lake Ridge

Passing: 16 of 24, 262 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Rushing: 7 carries, 34 yards

Kansas lost to TCU, 38-31, in Lawrence, Kansas

Note: Bean took over in the second half after injury to starter Jalon Daniels.

Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Passing: 23 of 33, 308 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Rushing: 9 carries, 55 yards, TD

TCU defeated Kansas, 38-31, in Lawrence, Kansas

Quinn Ewers, freshman quarterback, Texas

Hometown: Southlake

High School: Carroll

Passing: 21 of 31, 289 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Rushing: 2 carries, 17 yards

Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas

Layne Hatcher, junior quarterback, Texas State

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

High School: Pulaski Academy

Passing: 26 of 36, 281 yards, 2 TDs

Texas State defeated Appalachian State, 36-24, in San Marcos

Jalen Mayden, junior quarterback, San Diego State

Hometown: Garland

High School: Sachse

Passing: 24 of 36, 322 yards, TD

San Diego State defeated Hawaii, 16-14, in San Diego

Notes: Moved from safety to QB this week due to injuries; had moved from QB to safety in the spring.

Parker McNeil, senior quarterback, Louisiana Tech

Hometown: Austin

High School: McNeil

Passing: 18 of 27, 266 yards, 4 TDs

Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP, 41-31, in Ruston, Louisiana

Ryan O’Keefe, senior wide receiver, Central Florida

Hometown: Austin

High School: Round Rock

Receptions: 6 catches, 117 yards, 2 TDs

UCF defeated SMU, 41-19, in Orlando, Florida

Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

High School: Salpointe

Rushing: 22 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs

Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas

Ja’Tavion Sanders, sophomore, Texas

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Receiving: 5 catches, 71 yards, 2 TDs

Texas defeated Oklahoma, 49-0, in Dallas

Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston

Hometown: Carrollton

High School: Hebron

Passing: 36 of 57, 366 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Rushing: 7 carries, 20 yards, TD

Houston defeated Memphis, 33-32, in Memphis, Tennessee

