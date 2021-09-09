Every September, duck hunters and shotgunners hit the local rivers, lakes, ponds and anywhere shallow water with vegetation.
This group of hearty hunters are after early season Blue wing Teal. Hearty because of the conditions associated with quality Teal habitat. Snakes, oppressive heat, and the ever present mosquitoes.
In some cases the occasional alligator will crash the party. When these conditions coexist, a limit of Blue wings on the strap is available.
This, by no means guarantees anything. These little ducks can maneuver better than anything the military has and will often times offer multiple chances. Many believe the Blue Wing is one of the faster ducks that spend time in Texas. This is not true however as 30mph is around their top speed.
They weigh 10-13 ounces and the acrobatic displays make them seem faster than they really are. First timers and seasoned waterfowlers alike, miss a hefty share of the shots taken.
Bluewings travel early and often. Typically by late August, they will begin showing up in numbers. There are some birds that breed in North Texas in the Playa Lake Region and head south. Others breed in Canada and winter in the rice country along the Texas coast.
Bluewings are one of the few “growing in population” ducks in North America. They are second most numerous ducks in North America, second to the mallard. They breed, migrate, winter and live roughly everywhere but California and Nevada.
Some pass through only stopping in Texas to top off the fuel tank then on to Central America and beyond. One bird on record was banded in Alberta and was shot in Argentina — and all within a month’s time.
Another fun fact about Blue Winged Teal: One drake (male) was banded in Saskatchewan and was recovered in Cuba — 23 years and 3 months later.
Trust me, these may seem like impressive feats but try a few rounds at a flock of these birds, that’s when they are most impressive.
The annual US Fish & Wildlife Service survey was once again postponed due to Covid. Some of the states conducted their own surveys and counts once again showed Blue Wings to be well above long term population numbers.
Estimates put them at 5.83 million birds. To put this in perspective the USFWS allows a maximum of 16 days as long as the numbers are over 4.7 million. There are no plans to make any changes on the limits or season dates.
Be sure to have new license, waterfowl endorsements, HIP certification and Federal duck stamp. The limit is six birds, and there is no limit on shots fired.