I’m disappointed the Cleveland Indians are changing their name.
Why can’t we look at the name of a sports franchise as an honor rather than an insult? I think highly of the Native American culture. I honestly believe Native Americans are some of the smartest and more inventive people groups our history has ever seen.
We don’t raise a fuss about the name “Patriots” mocking those who have put their lives on the line for their country. Quite the contrary in fact — the New England football team name honors the bravery and selfishness of patriots and likewise, the name “Indians” honors Indians for their bravery, their innovation, loyalty and other great qualities so many of us wish we had.
When someone gets a building, a stadium, a street or something else named after him or her, we recognize that as being honorable. Why can’t we look a team being named after a person or people group as honorable?
The closest I have to a football team being named after is the Houston Texans. As a Texan, I’m not complaining about the team name being a mockery of me, my friends, family and people I care about who are proud to call ourselves Texans. When the team struggles (which happens more years than not), I don’t complain about their play not being a good representation of Texas football. I’m proud to be a Texan and I’m proud there’s a team named after the great citizens of our great state.
What are we going to complain about next? Are we going to start changing the name of animal team names because it’s a mockery of animals? Perhaps it would be better if Detroit’s NFL team was called the Detroit Dandelions?
No. Lions are symbolic of power, strength, courage and leadership. That’s why so often, we see Lions in fiction stories as the heroes. That’s why the football team is called the Detroit Lions. It’s a compliment to the animal, not a mockery.
Unfortunately though, our society has become way too soft.
If you look hard enough, you’ll have no problem finding something that offends you in anything. Instead of looking for something to be upset about and post a long rant on Facebook about it, try looking for the good. Take the compliments to heart instead of assuming it’s an insult.
I get some people don’t like the old logo for the Indians but I’m talking about the name itself. I think it’s a great name with a lot of history. If anything, the insult is removing the name and therefore disregarding the rich Indian history and qualities of a great culture.