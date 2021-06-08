GLADEWATER – Tempest Golf Club, the Texas Top 50 rated Jeffrey Brauer design, will host its first U.S. Amateur qualifier on Wednesday, June 30.
The only United States Golf Association amateur qualifier to be held in East Texas this year will be another honor for the public course, which also offers membership. It recently became the only course in Texas, public or private, to go from unranked to No. 42 in the recent Dallas Morning News statewide rankings.
“This will be another great opportunity for the best amateurs in East Texas, along with all over the region, to test themselves against the Jeffrey Brauer design which offers East Texas wooded beauty and challenge,” said Tempest Director of Golf Randy Wade.
The Par 72 layout, which winds through the scenic acreage outside of Gladewater, plays 7,229 yards from the championship tees. Multi-PGA Tour winner Sam Burns of Shreveport has the competitive course record at 65 set last year, which could be in danger later this month.
Tempest will be one of 7 Texas U.S. amateur qualifying sites, with successful players advancing to the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship, August 9-15 at historic Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Any amateur with an USGA Handicap Index of 2.4 or lower is eligible to enter the 36-hole one-day qualifier at Tempest.
“It’s a great honor be asked to host this qualifier with the best of the best amateurs challenging our great Tempest layout,” Wade said. “We’re looking forward to the day.’
Located just outside of Gladewater, Tempest leaped into the 42th spot among more than 800 Texas golf courses after not being ranked at all last year. The Tempest is the highest ranked public course in East Texas, the fourth highest course with public access in all of Texas.
Last year, Tempest was the No. 2 best new course in Texas which led to the Top 50 ranking this year. The 2021 U.S. Amateur qualifier is open to spectators with Neptune’s Grille & Bar also open.
For more information on Tempest Golf Club and its upcoming U.S. Amateur qualifier, go to www.tempestgolfclub.com www.usga.org or info@tempestgolfclub.com.