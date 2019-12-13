One word you might hear a lot around the Marshall girls basketball team is “energy.” It’s something first-year head coach Eric Woods brings a lot of, as does the team’s junior, Jordan Terry.
“She’s made the biggest improvement in the last month-and-a-half with the team,” Woods said of Terry. “They feed off her energy defensively and the effort that she gives. Offensively, with her being more aggressive and having more confidence, I believe that’s why they’re able to feed off her energy and that really serves us well and I think that’s going to help us in district in those really competitive games.”
The Lady Mavs are off to a 6-4 start and Terry attributes to her team’s success to “having energy because it helps us be a team and work together. I would say our energy (is our biggest strength). My biggest strength is positivity because when I’m positive, I play well.”
Terry said so far, the transition to Woods as the team’s new head coach has been a smooth one.
“Even when you make a mistake, you can try again and succeed,” she said when asked what she’s learned from her new coach. “Also to be strong with the ball, intense, and go in with confidence. You’ve got to have confidence.”
Jordan said she has high goals and expectations of making the playoffs this season and improve as a team overall from last year.
“To be strong and fight,” she said when asked what they key to accomplishing that goal of the postseason is. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, we just have to fight, bring energy and have fun as a team.”
Jordan has played basketball since she was 5 years old and through the years, she has created many fond memories, like playing with current teammate Kay Kay Jones when they were younger. She’s also learned many valuable lessons through the game.
“Before you try to come here and play basketball, you have to work in the classroom first to get your grades up and succeed,” Terry said. “It’s the same way in basketball.”
Woods said Terry does a good job of leading by example.
“I think she’s done very well,” Woods offered. “I challenged her and a couple others to step up and be more of a leader, to be more vocal. I think she’s slowly stepping into that role, even more so with her actions and how she plays on the court and how she carries herself off the court. She’s not a very vocal kid by any means. She’s very reserved and shy but her actions have spoken very loudly on the basketball court, in the classroom and in practice. That is encouraging for our team to see that.”
Terry and her Lady Mavs are slated to take the court tonight when they play host to the Henderson Lady Lions.
“I prefer being at home,” Terry said, adding it gives her and her Lady Mavs extra motivation to win for the fans. “When they come to watch us play, there are more fans there so it makes me happy and ready. It makes me feel like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to beat this team. We’ve got family here.’”
Tonight’s game against Henderson is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Maverick Gym.