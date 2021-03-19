Marshall’s girls basketball team recently came away with several all-district accolades, including Jordan Terry as the co-defensive player of the year and Are’anna Gill as the Newcomer of the year.
“When you put everything together, our team had the most accolades than any other team in the district,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “I think that speaks to our work ethic but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Sulphur Springs sophomore Kenzie Willis was named the district’s Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2020-21 season.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was the league’s Offensive MVP, and Terry and Sulphur Springs’ Bre’Asia Ivery shared Defensive MVP honors.
Gill, a sophomore, was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, and Sulphur Springs’ Brittney Tisdell was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches
“I’m proud of myself,” Gill said “It means a lot to be newcomer of the year.”
First Team
Longview: Kyra Taylor; Pine Tree: D’Karia Woodard; Hallsville: Laikyn Smith, Mallory Pyle; Marshall: Katelynn Jones; Mount Pleasant: Autumn Jackson, Jordyn Hargrave; Sulphur Springs: Nylah Lindley, Dalanee Myles; Texas High: Amari Morrison, Ashanti Northcross, Ashlyn Stiger.
Second Team
Longview: Cree McLemore; Pine Tree: Emari Fluellen; Hallsville: Baylie Perkins, Aubrey Marjason; Marshall: Serenity Jackson, Asia Smith: Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall; Texas High: Jalyn Golette, Cashlin Gooden; Mount Pleasant: Kendall Walker, Aunesti Brannon.
“I was excited even though it was second-team-all district because I didn’t get anything last year so it means a lot to me this year,” Marshall’s Jackson said.
Honorable Mention
Longview: T’Asia McGee, Nhiya Jackson; Pine Tree: Mariyah Furay; Hallsville: Faith Baliraine; Marshall: Trinity Jacobs, Michaela Haaland; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross; Texas High: Emma Prince, Jacia Collins; Sulphur Springs: Baylie Large.
Academic All-District
Longview: Ahmira Alexander, Kyra Taylor, Kierstynn Johnston, Iyanna Taylor, Desz’Nhiya Jackson, Catherine Ace, Tarah Lister; Pine Tree: Mariyah Furay, Takiyah George, Fyndi Henry, Abby Short, Haille Smires, Malaeka Wilson; Marshall: Jordan Terry, Michaela Haaland; Hallsville: Laikyn Smith, Baylie Perkins, Faith Baliraine, Mallory Pyle, Alyssa Foster, MaKayla Menchue, Aubrey Marjason; Texas High: Jalyn Golette, Ashanti Northcross, Zoe Vanderhoof, Ashlyn Stiger, Emma Prince; Mount Pleasant: Aunesti Brannon, Amiah Thornton, Kendall Walker, Ella Cross, Conlee Zachry; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall, Bre’Asia Ivery, Baylie Large, Aubrey Williams, Aaliyah Harrison.