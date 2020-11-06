Marshall senior Jordan Terry hopes to save her best high school volleyball season for her last and go out with a bang.
“I really want to make it to the playoffs because it is my senior year and it’s going to be my last time playing with these girls,” Terry said. “I’ve been playing with them for a long time so going and trying something new is going to be hard.”
Terry and her Lady Mavs currently own an overall record of 5-9 and a district record of 3-6 and are tied with Pine Tree for the fifth spot in the district.
“So basically, what is going to happen is the top three seeds will go to the playoffs and the bottom four teams are going to do a little tournament thing for that fourth speed,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen explained.
That’s not the traditional way of deciding which team earns that fourth spot but is a result of COVID-19, which forced some teams to miss district games.
“It gives everyone opportunity with their varsity teams after what happened in season,” Allen continued. “What we’re trying to focus on is, ‘yes, every game matters but we need to peek right at the tournament.’ So we’re trying to figure out right before the tournament what our sweet spot is.”
The Lady Mavs are set to return to action today when they play host to the Longview Lobos, a team that Marshall in four sets when they met in the first half of district plays. Since then, the Lady Mavs have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Allen said her team has also made changes in recent weeks.
“The last few weeks we have implemented a new way of running our practices and it’s kept us in check with keeping our energy up all practice, which is something that in the beginning of the season, we kind of struggled with and the last two weeks we’ve had amazing practices,” the coach added.
“Every drill we go in with focus whereas before, we’d take some time off and try to get back in the zone. We’d find ourselves in the game, take a set off, then, ‘OK, how can we bounce back next set?’”
“Through the past two or three weeks, I’ve been stepping up, helping people, talking to them, trying to be like a team mom,” Terry said.
“Naturally she’s very quiet but as far as being a vocal leader, the last three weeks, I hear her at left front and for me on the sideline and that’s huge to me, especially with a mask on. She’s encouraging and we talk all the time about how we’re so young. We’ve got a few freshman and half our team is sophomores. She’s been doing a good job of leading, holding everybody accountable and being a consistent voice, which we’ve been trying to find that consistency and the past three or four weeks, she’s been very consistent and that’s transferred into her play. Every game, she’s a factor. She’s leading in our hitting efficiency and our kill percentage. You just can’t argue with that. She’s leading in blocks. She’s a pretty big part of our team.”
So far this season, Terry has 77 kills and 30 blocks with a .223 hitting efficiency. Fifty-five of those kills and 18 blocks have come in district play.
“She’s definitely become quicker on the block, laterally,” Allen said. “One thing we’ve really been working with our hitters on is, even if they get tricked by the setter, still busting it to get there and put up some kind of block. They’ve been very disciplined.”
In order to come away with a win over Longview, however, Terry said communication is a key.
“I think if we come out like we did with Texas High, we need to talk to each other, come together as a family,” Terry said. “When we come together as a family, we play like a playoff team.”
Today’s game between Marshall and Longview is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.