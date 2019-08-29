Marshall’s Jordan Terry said her game has come a long way from a year ago.
“I’ve improved a lot,” she said. “When I mess up at something, I don’t get mad. I just shake it off.”
“I’m really proud of Jordan and how she’s matured,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said of Terry.
“We’ve been talking about how last year and two years ago when she would make an error, she would kind of shell up and mentally she was gone, but now, you can see in her eyes, she’ll make a mistake and she wants the next ball, which is great.
“She’s more confident. You can see it. Her stats show it. She’s one of our leaders in hitting percentage right now.
“It’s great to have her on the court. She’s leading in blocks.”
Terry currently has 64 kills and 22 blocks on the year and said she’s more confident than she was in past years.
“Even if you feel like you can’t do it, you have to think about it first and tell yourself you can do and believe that you can and work hard,” she said. “Don’t doubt yourself.”
She added the key to any success she and her team have all comes down to communication.
“We have to communicate and trust each other,” she said.
That’s one thing Terry is hoping the Lady Mavs continue to improve on as they enter day one of their 35th annual tournament with ETBU.
The Lady Mavs currently hold an overall record of 7-10 as they enter today’s tournament action.
They are slated to play their pool games today with their first coming at 8 a.m. against Winona and their second game will be at 10 a.m. against Ore City.
Both those games will take part in ETBU’s Ornelas Gym. Bracket play is slated to being Saturday at 8 a.m.