AUSTIN — In video game terms, Alabama football would rank as the final boss at the end, the scary insurmountable larger-than-life challenge.
Seven national championships under Nick Saban since 2009 — a run that began with a title game win over Texas — will earn you that reputation. No wonder that Texas, despite its history and tradition, is an unheard of 20-point underdog at home Saturday to the Crimson Tide.
Even in a down season, and there’s been plenty lately, Texas is usually accorded a little respect at Royal-Memorial Stadium.
ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcasting live from the stadium area, along with the usual Longhorn Network presence.
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said Texas believes in itself even if few others do when asked about the possibility of an upset.
“It would probably shock the world but it wouldn’t shock nobody inside our locker room,” Overshown said, “because we work hard, just like everybody else in the country.”
It won’t be easy.
No. 3 Alabama obliterated Utah State, a solid Group of Five team, 55-0 in its opener.
“This is the best team I’ve seen in pads in my career in 30 years of coaching,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson told reporters, “and they played like it tonight.”
Quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year and threw five touchdown passes in the opener. A lot of football people think dominant edge rusher Will Anderson may just be the best player in the country. Alabama doesn’t dazzle teams so much as relentlessly pound them with a roster brimming with 5-star recruits.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows both Alabama from his time there as offensive coordinator as well as video games from his youth. He even caught a reference Monday to the classic Mike Tyson Punch Out!! video game in a question during his press conference.
He has a theory about the Alabama mystique and how it gives the Crimson Tide an advantage even before kickoff.
“Any time you’re on top, teams can sometimes be enamored with the opponent whoever they are,” Sarkisian said. “What Alabama’s been able to do, it can get that way. The best approach is to focus on what we need to do. …
“The biggest thing is for us to be enamored with us.”
While Texas does its intensive opponent film study Monday evenings, running back Bijan Robinson has already gotten a head start.
He’s scrutinized film of Alabama’s two losses in 2021, to Texas A&M at Kyle Field and against Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship playoff game.
Robinson believes he’s found a common thread.
“The thing those teams did was they didn’t back down from who they were playing,” Robinson said. “They came in there and punched them in the mouth and they didn’t stop. They didn’t give up in the third quarter or the fourth quarter.”
Robinson undoubtedly will be a point of emphasis for the Alabama defense as well as receiver Xavier Worthy.
“He can do everything,” Saban said of Robinson. “He’s got speed; he’s got power. Very instinctive runner.”
As big as the spotlight is, Sarkisian was careful not to put too much emphasis on the result. Regardless of what happens, Texas still has a full Big 12 schedule ahead of it and hopes of reaching the conference title game.
At the same time, the Longhorns would love to prove that they have put last season’s 5-7 nightmare in the rear-view mirror.
“We’ve got a lot to prove still, and this weekend is a big step for us,” defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said.
And unlike video games, there are no cheat codes handy against this boss.