Christmas in July is a real thing.
At least it is to a lot of football fans in Texas as they can now grab the 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
For both personal and professional reasons, I always look forward to getting my hands on the annual issue. As a fan, I enjoy reading up on what is said of some of my favorite teams and players and as a sportswriter, I enjoy reading up on the predictions of the upcoming high school season.
The front cover is graced by four Texas A&M Aggies while the inside over is East Texas’ own Scott Surratt, athletic director and head football coach of the Carthage Bulldogs as he displays his eight state championship rings. If you turn to page 174, you’ll find a well-written article about Surratt written by David Barron.
The magazine, which features more than 1,4000 high school football teams, predicts the Marshall Mavericks to make the playoffs with the fourth spot in District 9-5A Division II and the Hallsville bobcats to finish in the No. 7 spot in the eight-team district.
Three Harrison County teams are in District 11-3A Division II and the magazine predicts the Waskom Wildcats to win the district with rivals Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets to be right behind them at the No. 2 spot. The Harleton Wildcats are picked to come in fourth place and earn that last playoff spot in the district. Waskom running back DJ Feaster is picked to finish as the district’s offensive MVP while Harleton defensive end Taber Childs is picked to the defensive MVP.
The Jefferson Bulldogs went 3-7 in 2020 and 1-5 against District 3A Division I opponents. This year, they’re predicted to finish at the bottom of the basement.
That’s just where Harrison County teams are predicted by the publication to finish but there are plenty more details of those teams and the rest of Texas football that make the purchase of a magazine a good one.
It also goes deep into Texas’ college football teams as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. The magazine provides hours of entertaining and information you won’t find just anywhere else. It really is like Christmas in July.