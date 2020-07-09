Many subscribers of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine have received their 2020 edition in the mail to help get an early fix of football in the Lone Star State. The Magazine previews the season for more than 1,400 high school football teams.
This year’s publication predicts the Jefferson Bulldogs to finish third in district 3A DI behind Gladewater and Atlanta.
“I think Gladewater is the obvious choice with the outstanding run they had last year and they’re returning a lot of those key pieces,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “You’re always going to rank Atlanta high with the number of kids they still have. Them and Gladewater, they still have 4A numbers playing 3A football. So they have a lot of kids to choose from and that really only ups their program.”
The publication predicts Tatum to finish in fourth place to earn that final playoff spot, followed by Sabine, White Oak and New Boston.
“I guess Sabine was picked low maybe because their quarterback graduated but coach (Rex) Sharp has built the program that is probably going to be able to sustain what he built there,” Jimmerson added. “It’s a pretty good program. We’re in a district where you consider that just a few years ago Gladewater, Atlanta and Tatum were all 4A schools so they’re still playing with great numbers. All those schools still have a ninth grade, JV and varsity football team and others of us only have one sub-varsity team, so they’re able to develop more kids.”
The magazine reads of the Bulldogs, “A rebuilding project is in order up front on both sides of the ball but Jimmerson believes the return of (Christian) Shepard (700 yards, 12 TDs receiving) and (Joshua) Thomas (500 passing yards) gives the Bulldogs a chance. (Carlos) Jackson (5 INTs) has good cover skills. He and (Zion) Hopes (40 tackles, 3 INTs) record pick 6’s a year ago. (Jordan) Friday (50 tackles, 3 sacks), (Alex) Romano (50 tackles, 5 sacks) and (Falando) Craver (40 tackles, 5 sacks) are disruptive and productive.”
“We graduated a great senior class and we’ve got a lot of guys to replace but I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys waiting for an opportunity,” Jimmerson said. “They played a little bit but as coaches, we want to see how they’ll handle the pressure of being ‘the guy.’”