TYLER — Two sports that Texans love — golf and football — will be on full display this week in Tyler.
Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, will join a record 10 prior champions in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club (4511 Briarwood Road, Tyler, 75709).
The 72-hole stroke play event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36 holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. The first round is scheduled for Tuesday and will continue through Friday. There is no charge for fans and please follow signs where to park. Please note that there will be no spectator carts available. Spectators are to remain clear of the fairway and walk in the rough or on the cart path and keep up with the group that they are following.
Both Romo and Manziel are competing as amateurs and received sponsor exemptions.
This is the first Texas State Open for Manziel, while Romo will be competing in his fourth.
“I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open,” Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns quarterback, said. “I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club. It’s a fantastic facility, always in great shape and it will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I’ll be ready.”
In his previous three appearances Romo has missed the cut at the Texas State Open. In 2019, when he last played, he posted rounds of 69-75–144 to finish at 4-over at The Cascades. The cut line that year was at even par, 140.
“I am honored to accept an exemption into the Higginbotham Texas State Open,” Romo said earlier this month. “This will be my fourth start in the tournament. I played back in 2004 and 2005 and then again a couple of years ago. The NTPGA conducts fantastic events and the hospitality at The Cascades Club and in Tyler is second to none. I am playing well, and I am excited to return and compete against a strong field this year.”
Unless otherwise exempt, professionals and amateurs attempted to qualify at 16 different sites throughout Texas and surrounding states during the months of June and July.
The Texas State Open has a rich history beginning with the first champion, Mr. 55 Homero Blancas, who won in 1960. He is the first and only amateur to win the event.
Other noted champions include Lee Trevino (1965, 1966), Jack Burke Jr. (1967), Ben Crenshaw (1975, 1979, 1980), Keith Fergus (1976), Terry Snodgrass (1981, 1985), Blaine McCallister (1986), Jeff Maggert (1988, 1990) and Martin Piller (2008).
Past champions in the field include:
Mitchell Meissner (2020) — 50th Texas State Open Champion, The Cascades, Tyler, (19-under-par, 67-65-63-66—261);
Kyle Pritchard (2019) — Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Champion, The Cascades, (21-under, 63-67-61-68—259);
Ben Kern, PGA (2018) — Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Champion, The Cascades, (14-under, 70-64-62-70—266);
Brax McCarthy (2017) — Veritex Bank Texas State Open Champion, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, (18-under, 65-65-65-67—262);
Juan Fernandez (2016) — Veritex Bank Texas State Open Champion, The Lakes at Castle Hills, Lewisville, (21-under, 69-62-65-71—267);
Anthony Broussard (2014) — Bright Realty Texas State Open Champion, The Lakes at Castle Hills, (19-under, 64-65-67-72—268);
Nathan Tyler (2012) — Bright Realty Texas State Open Champion, The Lakes at Castle Hills, (8-under, 71-70-70-69—280);
Robert Gwin (2010) — Chesapeake Energy Texas State Open Champion, The Cascades, (15-under, 66-65-68-66—265). (Note: Gwin won this event as a professional golfer. He has since regained amateur status);
Mikel Martinson (2009) — Chesapeake Energy Texas State Open Champion, The Cascades Club, (16-under, 70-64-65-65—264);
Mark Walker (2004) — Texas State Open Champion, White Bluff Resort (New Course), Whitney, (15-under-par, 68-67-68-70—273).
Round one is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The tournament is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Community Bank. Supporting sponsors include Cavender’s Boot City, Vasso & Associates, Energy Weldfab, PattersonTyler.com and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.