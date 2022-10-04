Class 1A

1. Fayetteville 32-3

2. Blum 20-12

3. Veribest 26-2

4. Chester 23-10

5. Klondike 23-13

6. Neches 21-8

7. Dodd City 19-10

8. Saint Jo 23-7

9. Rochelle 19-6

10. Richards 20-8

11. San Isidro 14-5

12. Aquilla 14-7

13. Benjamin 20-5

14. Pettus 11-4

15. Northside 20-12

16. Perrin-Whitt 15-7

17. McMullen County 13-8

18. Bryson 16-13

19. Bronte 15-15

20. Utopia 9-4

21. Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1

22. Harrold 10-5

23. Van Horn 20-13

24. Bluff Dale 10-7

25. Milford 10-9

Class 2A

1. Jewett Leon 32-5

2. Normangee 28-7

3. Wink 30-5

4. Iola 30-3

5. Windthorst 26-8

6. Thrall 20-13

7. Beckville 24-10

8. Harper 21-5

9. Ropes 23-6

10. Cumby 19-4

11. Amarillo Highland Park 24-7

12. Valley Mills 30-2

13. Three Rivers 21-8

14. Lindsay 26-9

15. Whitewright 25-10

16. Johnson City 25-10

17. Hull-Daisetta 18-8

18. Como-Pickton 23-9

19. Schulenburg 21-15

20. Crawford 17-17

21. Hamilton 21-6

22. Albany 17-7

23. Bremond 24-10

24. Bosqueville 21-9

25. Carlisle 18-9

Class 3A

1. Bushland 27-4

2. Gunter 28-6

3. Holliday 32-2

4. Columbus 31-3

5. Hardin 24-4

6. Fairfield 28-3

7. Peaster 26-4

8. White Oak 30-7

9. Tatum 31-6

10. Boyd 26-8

11. Compass Academy 20-3

12. Mount Vernon 19-2

13. Shallowater 29-4

14. Wall 30-5

15. Chisum 29-4

16. East Bernard 27-7

17. Central Heights 28-8

18. Tarkington 22-7

19. Edgewood 23-8

20. Grandview 23-8

21. Lyford 15-5

22. Amarillo Highland Park 24-7

23. Bells 27-8

24. San Antonio Randolph 18-8

25. Jim Ned 26-9

Class 4A

1. Pleasanton 35-1

2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 27-4

3. Bellville 28-9

4. Celina 27-1

5. Godley 24-6

6. Farmersville 34-2

7. Aubrey 27-8

8. Canton 24-7

9. Canyon Randall 25-8

10. Sunnyvale 20-6

11. San Antonio Davenport 27-5

12. Hereford 26-7

13. Spring Hill 23-7

14. Rockport-Fulton 23-7

15. Bullard 26-8

16. Stephenville 22-8

17. LaVernia 28-9

18. Giddings 23-14

19. Glen Rose 21-9

20. Salado 23-14

21. Burnet 18-11

22. Bridge City 22-10

23. Gateway College Preparatory 15-6

24. Seminole 15-8

25. Corpus Christi Calallen 20-14

Class 5A

1. Barbers Hill 32-5

2. Leander Rouse 28-8

3. New Braunfels Canyon 33-6

4. Justin Northwest 30-8

5. Mission Sharyland 35-3

6. Lucas Lovejoy 18-13

7. Lubbock Cooper 28-4

8. Colleyville Heritage 29-7

9. Hallsville 28-5

10. Frisco Wakeland 21-4

11. Midlothian 31-3

12. Liberty Hill 31-8

13. Forney 33-3

14. Mission Veterans Memorial 24-5

15. El Paso 25-6

16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 26-6

17. McKinney North 15-9

18. Smithson Valley 28-7

19. Amarillo 25-9

20. Alamo Heights 23-9

21. Brownsville Pace 20-7

22. Austin McCallum 21-13

23. Frisco Independence 25-6

24. Harlandale 20-5

25. Georgetown 21-16

Class 6A

1. Dallas Highland Park 32-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 34-2

3. Prosper 27-6

4. The Woodlands 31-8

5. Plano West 23-2

6. Austin Lake Travis 29-10

7. Katy Tompkins 29-3

8. San Antonio O’Connor 34-4

9. Fort Bend Ridge Point 30-6

10. Houston Clear Springs 30-7

11. Bridgeland 30-7

12. Dripping Springs 31-10

13. Grand Oaks 30-9

14. Laredo United 27-4

15. Arlington Martin 22-7

16. Los Fresnos 29-5

17. Byron Nelson 31-3

18. Garland Sachse 27-10

19. Conroe 39-2

20. San Antonio Clark 28-8

21. Waxahachie 30-10

22. Waco Midway 30-10

23. Austin Westlake 28-11

24. Round Rock Westwood 22-18

25. Boswell 26-10

