Class 1A

1 Veribest 28-2

2 Fayetteville 34-4

3 Blum 24-13

4 Chester 28-10

5 Klondike 28-12

6 Neches 25-8

7 Dodd City 23-10

8 Saint Jo 27-7

9 Rochelle 23-6

10 Round Top Carmine 19-12

11 Richards 3-8

12 Pettus 17-4

13 Northside 24-12

14 Benjamin 25-6

15 San Isidro 23-8

16 Van Horn 23-13

17 Buena Vista 15-12

18 Graford 16-12

19 Bynum 9-3

20 Harrold 13-6

21 D’Hanis 13-13

22 Munday 16-9

23 Evant 12-7

24 Aquilla 15-9

25 Wildorado 8-6

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 36-5

2 Wink 33-5

3 Iola 36-3

4 Windthorst 30-8

5 Thrall 23-13

6 Beckville 28-10

7 Harper 24-5

8 Cumby 23-4

9 Amarillo Highland Park 29-7

10 Normangee 30-9

11 Plains 25-12

12 San Augustine 13-2

13 Lindsay 28-9

14 Whitewright 28-10

15 Johnson City 28-10

16 Crawford 21-17

17 Albany 21-7

18 Bremond 29-12

19 Valley Mills 32-3

20 Shiner 25-12

21 Three Rivers 25-8

22 Premont 10-0

23 Hamilton 23-7

24 Ropes 26-8

25 Nocona 27-12

Class 3A

1 Bushland 31-4

2 Gunter 32-6

3 Holliday 36-2

4 Columbus 36-3

5 Hardin 27-4

6 Fairfield 32-3

7 Peaster 30-4

8 White Oak 34-7

9 Tatum 35-6

10 Boyd 30-8

11 Compass Academy 24-3

12 Mount Vernon 23-2

13 Shallowater 32-4

14 Wall 34-5

15 East Bernard 31-7

16 Central Heights 32-8

17 Edgewood 28-8

18 Grandview 35-8

19 Bells 30-8

20 San Antonio Randolph 21-8

21 Mineola 26-8

22 Atlanta 19-6

23 Anderson-Shiro 23-10

24 Skidmore-Tynan 23-11

25 Lorena 25-9

Class 4A

1 Bellville 32-9

2 Godley 27-6

3 Farmersville 38-2

4 Aubrey 31-8

5 La Vernia 32-9

6 San Antonio Davenport 31-5

7 Pleasanton 37-2

8 Celina 29-2

9 Canton 27-7

10 Canyon Randall 30-8

11 Hereford 29-7

12 Spring Hill 26-7

13 Rockport-Fulton 27-7

14 Bullard 30-8

15 Stephenville 25-8

16 Giddings 26-14

17 Salado 27-14

18 Burnet 22-11

19 Bridge City 25-10

20 Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6

21 Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14

22 Sanger 27-10

23 Glen Rose 23-10

24 Floresville 27-7

25 Gateway College Preparatory 17-7

Class 5A

1 Barbers Hill 36-5

2 Leander Rouse 30-8

3 New Braunfels Canyon 37-6

4 Lucas Lovejoy 22-13

5 Lubbock Cooper 32-4

6 Colleyville Heritage 33-7

7 Hallsville 32-5

8 Frisco Wakeland 25-4

9 Leander Rouse 32-9

10 Forney 36-3

11 Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5

12 Smithson Valley 32-7

13 Mission Sharyland 36-4

14 Frisco Independence 28-6

15 Harlandale 23-5

16 Amarillo 29-9

17 Midlothian 35-4

18 El Paso 28-6

19 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6

20 McKinney North 19-8

21 Liberty Hill 34-9

22 Alamo Heights 27-9

23 Austin McCallum 25-13

24 Frisco Reedy 22-10

25 Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 35-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 38-2

3 Prosper 31-6

4 Plano West 27-2

5 Austin Lake Travis 33-10

6 Katy Tompkins 33-3

7 San Antonio O’Connor 37-4

8 Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6

9 Houston Clear Springs 34-7

10 Grand Oaks 34-9

11 Laredo United 32-4

12 The Woodlands 34-9

13 Garland Sachse 30-10

14 San Antonio Clark 32-8

15 Arlington Martin 26-7

16 Bridgeland 34-8

17 Dripping Springs 33-12

18 Waxahachie 34-10

19 Waco Midway 33-10

20 Austin Westlake 32-11

21 Fort Worth Boswell 0-10

22 El Paso Coronado 24-9

23 Conroe 41-3

24 Byron Nelson 33-5

25 Los Fresnos 30-6

25 San Antonio Reagan 29-14

