Class 1A
1 Veribest 28-2
2 Fayetteville 34-4
3 Blum 24-13
4 Chester 28-10
5 Klondike 28-12
6 Neches 25-8
7 Dodd City 23-10
8 Saint Jo 27-7
9 Rochelle 23-6
10 Round Top Carmine 19-12
11 Richards 3-8
12 Pettus 17-4
13 Northside 24-12
14 Benjamin 25-6
15 San Isidro 23-8
16 Van Horn 23-13
17 Buena Vista 15-12
18 Graford 16-12
19 Bynum 9-3
20 Harrold 13-6
21 D’Hanis 13-13
22 Munday 16-9
23 Evant 12-7
24 Aquilla 15-9
25 Wildorado 8-6
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 36-5
2 Wink 33-5
3 Iola 36-3
4 Windthorst 30-8
5 Thrall 23-13
6 Beckville 28-10
7 Harper 24-5
8 Cumby 23-4
9 Amarillo Highland Park 29-7
10 Normangee 30-9
11 Plains 25-12
12 San Augustine 13-2
13 Lindsay 28-9
14 Whitewright 28-10
15 Johnson City 28-10
16 Crawford 21-17
17 Albany 21-7
18 Bremond 29-12
19 Valley Mills 32-3
20 Shiner 25-12
21 Three Rivers 25-8
22 Premont 10-0
23 Hamilton 23-7
24 Ropes 26-8
25 Nocona 27-12
Class 3A
1 Bushland 31-4
2 Gunter 32-6
3 Holliday 36-2
4 Columbus 36-3
5 Hardin 27-4
6 Fairfield 32-3
7 Peaster 30-4
8 White Oak 34-7
9 Tatum 35-6
10 Boyd 30-8
11 Compass Academy 24-3
12 Mount Vernon 23-2
13 Shallowater 32-4
14 Wall 34-5
15 East Bernard 31-7
16 Central Heights 32-8
17 Edgewood 28-8
18 Grandview 35-8
19 Bells 30-8
20 San Antonio Randolph 21-8
21 Mineola 26-8
22 Atlanta 19-6
23 Anderson-Shiro 23-10
24 Skidmore-Tynan 23-11
25 Lorena 25-9
Class 4A
1 Bellville 32-9
2 Godley 27-6
3 Farmersville 38-2
4 Aubrey 31-8
5 La Vernia 32-9
6 San Antonio Davenport 31-5
7 Pleasanton 37-2
8 Celina 29-2
9 Canton 27-7
10 Canyon Randall 30-8
11 Hereford 29-7
12 Spring Hill 26-7
13 Rockport-Fulton 27-7
14 Bullard 30-8
15 Stephenville 25-8
16 Giddings 26-14
17 Salado 27-14
18 Burnet 22-11
19 Bridge City 25-10
20 Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6
21 Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14
22 Sanger 27-10
23 Glen Rose 23-10
24 Floresville 27-7
25 Gateway College Preparatory 17-7
Class 5A
1 Barbers Hill 36-5
2 Leander Rouse 30-8
3 New Braunfels Canyon 37-6
4 Lucas Lovejoy 22-13
5 Lubbock Cooper 32-4
6 Colleyville Heritage 33-7
7 Hallsville 32-5
8 Frisco Wakeland 25-4
9 Leander Rouse 32-9
10 Forney 36-3
11 Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5
12 Smithson Valley 32-7
13 Mission Sharyland 36-4
14 Frisco Independence 28-6
15 Harlandale 23-5
16 Amarillo 29-9
17 Midlothian 35-4
18 El Paso 28-6
19 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6
20 McKinney North 19-8
21 Liberty Hill 34-9
22 Alamo Heights 27-9
23 Austin McCallum 25-13
24 Frisco Reedy 22-10
25 Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 35-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 38-2
3 Prosper 31-6
4 Plano West 27-2
5 Austin Lake Travis 33-10
6 Katy Tompkins 33-3
7 San Antonio O’Connor 37-4
8 Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6
9 Houston Clear Springs 34-7
10 Grand Oaks 34-9
11 Laredo United 32-4
12 The Woodlands 34-9
13 Garland Sachse 30-10
14 San Antonio Clark 32-8
15 Arlington Martin 26-7
16 Bridgeland 34-8
17 Dripping Springs 33-12
18 Waxahachie 34-10
19 Waco Midway 33-10
20 Austin Westlake 32-11
21 Fort Worth Boswell 0-10
22 El Paso Coronado 24-9
23 Conroe 41-3
24 Byron Nelson 33-5
25 Los Fresnos 30-6
25 San Antonio Reagan 29-14