September 26, 2022

Class 1A

1. Fayetteville 30-3

2. Blum 18-12

3. Veribest 25-2

4. Chester 22-10

5. Klondike 22-13

6. Neches 18-8

7. Dodd City 18-10

8. Benjamin 20-5

9. Saint Jo 22-7

10. Rochelle 17-6

11. Richards 18-8

12. San Isidro 14-5

14. Aquilla 14-6

15. Munday 13-6

16. Perrin-Whitt NA

17. McMullen County 13-8

18. Van Horn 19-12

19. Chillicothe 14-9

20. Northside 18-12

21. Graford 13-9

22. Pettus 8-4

23. Bluff Dale 10-7

24. Bryson 15-13

25. Bronte 14-15

Class 2A

1. Iola 30-2

2. Valley Mills 29-1

3. Jewett Leon 31-5

4. Normangee 18-7

5. Wink 29-5

6. Windthorst 25-8

7. Thrall 18-13

8. Beckville 22-10

9. Harper 20-5

10. Ropes 23-6

11. Cumby 17-4

12. Amarillo Highland Park 21-7

13. Three Rivers 21-9

14. Lindsay 23-9

15. Whitewright 23-10

16. Johnson City 23-10

17. Shiner 19-11

18. Tom Bean 23-8

19. Hull-Daisetta 18-8

20. Como-Pickton 21-9

21. Thorndale 16-10

22. Plains 22-11

23. Poolville 18-9

24. Schulenburg 21-15

25. Crawford 15-17

Class 3A

1. Bushland 26-4

2. Gunter 26-6

3. Holliday 30-2

4. Columbus 30-3

5. Hardin 22-4

6. Fairfield 26-3

7. Peaster 24-4

8. Tatum 29-6

9. Bells 26-7

10. Boyd 24-8

11. White Oak 28-7

12. Paris Chisum 26-3

13. Compass Academy 18-3

14. Mount Vernon 18-2

15. Shallowater 27-4

16. Wall 27-5

17. IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-2

18. East Bernard 26-7

19. Central Heights 26-8

20. Jim Ned 25-8

21. Tarkington 21-7

22. Edgewood 23-8

23. Grandview 23-9

24. Lyford 13-5

25. Yoakum 17-8

Class 4A

1. Pleasanton 32-1

2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 25-4

3. Bellville 26-9

4. Hereford 26-6

5. San Antonio Davenport 27-4

6. Celina 24-1

7. Godley 22-6

8. Farmersville 32-2

9. Aubrey 25-8

10. Floresville 23-6

11. Rockport-Fulton 22-6

12. Canton 22-7

13. Stephenville 20-8

14. LaVernia 25-9

15. Glen Rose 20-8

16. Graham 23-9

17. Van 20-9

18. West Plains 24-5

19. Bullard 25-8

20. Sunnyvale 18-6

21. Brownsboro 18-6

22. La Vernia 25-9

23. Wimberley 22-8

24. Bridge City 19-10

25. Giddings 21-14

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 18-12

2. Barbers Hill 30-5

3. Leander Rouse 26-8

4. New Braunfels Canyon 31-6

5. Justin Northwest 29-8

6. Mission Sharyland 33-3

7. Lubbock Cooper 26-4

8. Forney 30-2

9. Colleyville Heritage 27-7

10. Hallsville 26-5

11. Frisco Wakeland 19-4

12. Midlothian 28-3

13. Liberty Hill 29-8

14. El Paso Del Valle 18-4

15. Mission Veterans Memorial 22-5

16. San Antonio Southwest 25-6

17. El Paso 23-6

18. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 24-6

19. Boerne Champion 26-6

20. Friendswood 25-9

21. Smithson Valley 26-7

22. Amarillo 24-9

23. Canyon Randall 24-8

24. Alamo Heights 21-9

25. Austin McCallum 20-12

Class 6A

1. Dallas Highland Park 30-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 31-2

3. Prosper 25-6

4. The Woodlands 29-8

5. Plano West 21-2

6. Austin Lake Travis 27-10

7. Katy Tompkins 27-3

8. San Antonio O’Connor 32-4

9. Fort Bend Ridge Point 29-6

10. Houston Clear Springs 29-7

11. Bridgeland 29-7

12. Dripping Springs 29-10

13. Grand Oaks 28-9

14. Laredo United 25-4

15. Arlington Martin 20-7

16. Pasadena Memorial 20-4

17. Los Fresnos 28-5

18. Byron Nelson 29-3

19. Garland Sachse 25-10

20. Conroe 37-2

21. San Antonio Clark 26-8

22. Waxahachie 28-10

23. Weatherford 26-8

24. Waco Midway 28-10

25. Austin Westlake 26-11

