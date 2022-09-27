September 26, 2022
Class 1A
1. Fayetteville 30-3
2. Blum 18-12
3. Veribest 25-2
4. Chester 22-10
5. Klondike 22-13
6. Neches 18-8
7. Dodd City 18-10
8. Benjamin 20-5
9. Saint Jo 22-7
10. Rochelle 17-6
11. Richards 18-8
12. San Isidro 14-5
13. Neches 18-8
14. Aquilla 14-6
15. Munday 13-6
16. Perrin-Whitt NA
17. McMullen County 13-8
18. Van Horn 19-12
19. Chillicothe 14-9
20. Northside 18-12
21. Graford 13-9
22. Pettus 8-4
23. Bluff Dale 10-7
24. Bryson 15-13
25. Bronte 14-15
Class 2A
1. Iola 30-2
2. Valley Mills 29-1
3. Jewett Leon 31-5
4. Normangee 18-7
5. Wink 29-5
6. Windthorst 25-8
7. Thrall 18-13
8. Beckville 22-10
9. Harper 20-5
10. Ropes 23-6
11. Cumby 17-4
12. Amarillo Highland Park 21-7
13. Three Rivers 21-9
14. Lindsay 23-9
15. Whitewright 23-10
16. Johnson City 23-10
17. Shiner 19-11
18. Tom Bean 23-8
19. Hull-Daisetta 18-8
20. Como-Pickton 21-9
21. Thorndale 16-10
22. Plains 22-11
23. Poolville 18-9
24. Schulenburg 21-15
25. Crawford 15-17
Class 3A
1. Bushland 26-4
2. Gunter 26-6
3. Holliday 30-2
4. Columbus 30-3
5. Hardin 22-4
6. Fairfield 26-3
7. Peaster 24-4
8. Tatum 29-6
9. Bells 26-7
10. Boyd 24-8
11. White Oak 28-7
12. Paris Chisum 26-3
13. Compass Academy 18-3
14. Mount Vernon 18-2
15. Shallowater 27-4
16. Wall 27-5
17. IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-2
18. East Bernard 26-7
19. Central Heights 26-8
20. Jim Ned 25-8
21. Tarkington 21-7
22. Edgewood 23-8
23. Grandview 23-9
24. Lyford 13-5
25. Yoakum 17-8
Class 4A
1. Pleasanton 32-1
2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 25-4
3. Bellville 26-9
4. Hereford 26-6
5. San Antonio Davenport 27-4
6. Celina 24-1
7. Godley 22-6
8. Farmersville 32-2
9. Aubrey 25-8
10. Floresville 23-6
11. Rockport-Fulton 22-6
12. Canton 22-7
13. Stephenville 20-8
14. LaVernia 25-9
15. Glen Rose 20-8
16. Graham 23-9
17. Van 20-9
18. West Plains 24-5
19. Bullard 25-8
20. Sunnyvale 18-6
21. Brownsboro 18-6
22. La Vernia 25-9
23. Wimberley 22-8
24. Bridge City 19-10
25. Giddings 21-14
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 18-12
2. Barbers Hill 30-5
3. Leander Rouse 26-8
4. New Braunfels Canyon 31-6
5. Justin Northwest 29-8
6. Mission Sharyland 33-3
7. Lubbock Cooper 26-4
8. Forney 30-2
9. Colleyville Heritage 27-7
10. Hallsville 26-5
11. Frisco Wakeland 19-4
12. Midlothian 28-3
13. Liberty Hill 29-8
14. El Paso Del Valle 18-4
15. Mission Veterans Memorial 22-5
16. San Antonio Southwest 25-6
17. El Paso 23-6
18. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 24-6
19. Boerne Champion 26-6
20. Friendswood 25-9
21. Smithson Valley 26-7
22. Amarillo 24-9
23. Canyon Randall 24-8
24. Alamo Heights 21-9
25. Austin McCallum 20-12
Class 6A
1. Dallas Highland Park 30-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 31-2
3. Prosper 25-6
4. The Woodlands 29-8
5. Plano West 21-2
6. Austin Lake Travis 27-10
7. Katy Tompkins 27-3
8. San Antonio O’Connor 32-4
9. Fort Bend Ridge Point 29-6
10. Houston Clear Springs 29-7
11. Bridgeland 29-7
12. Dripping Springs 29-10
13. Grand Oaks 28-9
14. Laredo United 25-4
15. Arlington Martin 20-7
16. Pasadena Memorial 20-4
17. Los Fresnos 28-5
18. Byron Nelson 29-3
19. Garland Sachse 25-10
20. Conroe 37-2
21. San Antonio Clark 26-8
22. Waxahachie 28-10
23. Weatherford 26-8
24. Waco Midway 28-10
25. Austin Westlake 26-11