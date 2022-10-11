Class 1A
1. Fayetteville 34-3
2. Blum 22-12
3. Veribest 27-2
4. Chester 26-10
5. Klondike 26-13
6. Neches 23-8
7. Dodd City 21-10
8. Saint Jo 25-7
9. Rochelle 21-6
10. Richards 22-8
11. Benjamin 23-5
12. Pettus 14-4
13. San Isidro 16-6
14. Northside 23-12
15. McMullen County 14-8
16. Bronte 17-15
17. Van Horn 22-13
18. Munday 15-8
19. Buena Vista 14-12
20. Graford 15-12
21. Bynum 7-3
22. Harrold 12-6
23. Penelope 15-13
24. Oglesby 11-8
25. Bryson 17-14
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 34-5
2. Wink 32-5
3. Iola 32-3
4. Normangee 29-8
5. Windthorst 28-8
6. Thrall 22-13
7. Beckville 26-10
8. Harper 24-5
9. Cumby 21-4
10. Amarillo Highland Park 28-7
11. Plains 24-12
12. San Augustine 12-2
13. Lindsay 27-9
14. Whitewright 26-10
15. Johnson City 26-10
16. Crawford 19-17
17. Albany 19-7
18. Bremond 25-10
19. Valley Mills 31-3
20. Shiner 23-12
21. Three Rivers 23-8
22. Tom Bean 25-10
23. Premont 8-0
24. Hamilton 22-7
25. Ropes 25-8
Class 3A
1. Bushland 28-4
2. Gunter 31-6
3. Holliday 33-2
4. Columbus 34-3
5. Hardin 26-4
6. Fairfield 30-3
7. Peaster 28-4
8. White Oak 32-7
9. Tatum 33-6
10. Boyd 28-8
11. Compass Academy 22-3
12. Mount Vernon 22-2
13. Shallowater 30-4
14. Wall 32-5
15. East Bernard 29-7
16. Central Heights 30-8
17. Tarkington 25-7
18. Edgewood 26-8
19. Grandview 25-8
20. Bells 28-8
21. San Antonio Randolph 19-8
22. Mineola 25-8
23. Atlanta 18-6
24. Anderson-Shiro 22-10
25. Skidmore-Tynan 22-9
Class 4A
1. Bellville 30-9
2. Godley 26-6
3. Farmersville 36-2
4. Aubrey 29-8
5. LaVernia 30-9
6. San Antonio Davenport 30-5
7. Pleasanton 35-2
8. Celina 28-2
9. Canton 25-7
10. Canyon Randall 27-8
11. Hereford 28-7
12. Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-5
13. Spring Hill 25-7
14. Rockport-Fulton 25-7
15. Bullard 28-8
16. Stephenville 24-8
17. Giddings 24-14
18. Salado 25-14
19. Burnet 20-11
20. Bridge City 24-10
21. Seminole 15-8
22. Corpus Christi Calallen 21-14
23. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26-8
24. Sanger 26-10
25. Glen Rose 22-10
Class 5A
1. Barbers Hill 34-5
2. Leander Rouse 30-8
3. New Braunfels Canyon 35-6
4. Justin Northwest 32-8
5. Mission Sharyland 36-3
6. Lucas Lovejoy 20-13
7. Lubbock Cooper 29-4
8. Colleyville Heritage 31-7
9. Hallsville 30-5
10. Frisco Wakeland 23-4
11. Liberty Hill 33-8
12. Forney 34-3
13. Mission Veterans Memorial 26-5
14. Smithson Valley 30-7
15. Amarillo 26-9
16. Midlothian 33-4
17. El Paso 27-6
18. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 29-6
19. McKinney North 17-8
20. Alamo Heights 25-9
21. Austin McCallum 23-13
22. Frisco Independence 27-6
23. Harlandale 21-5
24. Georgetown 23-16
25. Fulshear 23-8
Class 6A
1. Dallas Highland Park 34-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 36-2
3. Prosper 29-6.
4. Plano West 25-2
5. Austin Lake Travis 31-10
6. Katy Tompkins 31-3
7. San Antonio O’Connor 36-4
8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 33-6
9. Houston Clear Springs 32-7
10. Bridgeland 32-7
11. Dripping Springs 33-10
12. Grand Oaks 32-9
13. Laredo United 29-4
14. Arlington Martin 24-7
15. The Woodlands 32-9
16. Los Fresnos 30-5
17. Byron Nelson 32-4
18. Garland Sachse 28-10
19. San Antonio Clark 30-8
20. Waxahachie 32-10
21. Waco Midway 32-10
22. Austin Westlake 30-11
23. Fort Worth Boswell 28-10
24. El Paso Coronado 23-9
25. Round Rock 27-11