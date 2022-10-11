Class 1A

1. Fayetteville 34-3

2. Blum 22-12

3. Veribest 27-2

4. Chester 26-10

5. Klondike 26-13

6. Neches 23-8

7. Dodd City 21-10

8. Saint Jo 25-7

9. Rochelle 21-6

10. Richards 22-8

11. Benjamin 23-5

12. Pettus 14-4

13. San Isidro 16-6

14. Northside 23-12

15. McMullen County 14-8

16. Bronte 17-15

17. Van Horn 22-13

18. Munday 15-8

19. Buena Vista 14-12

20. Graford 15-12

21. Bynum 7-3

22. Harrold 12-6

23. Penelope 15-13

24. Oglesby 11-8

25. Bryson 17-14

Class 2A

1. Jewett Leon 34-5

2. Wink 32-5

3. Iola 32-3

4. Normangee 29-8

5. Windthorst 28-8

6. Thrall 22-13

7. Beckville 26-10

8. Harper 24-5

9. Cumby 21-4

10. Amarillo Highland Park 28-7

11. Plains 24-12

12. San Augustine 12-2

13. Lindsay 27-9

14. Whitewright 26-10

15. Johnson City 26-10

16. Crawford 19-17

17. Albany 19-7

18. Bremond 25-10

19. Valley Mills 31-3

20. Shiner 23-12

21. Three Rivers 23-8

22. Tom Bean 25-10

23. Premont 8-0

24. Hamilton 22-7

25. Ropes 25-8

Class 3A

1. Bushland 28-4

2. Gunter 31-6

3. Holliday 33-2

4. Columbus 34-3

5. Hardin 26-4

6. Fairfield 30-3

7. Peaster 28-4

8. White Oak 32-7

9. Tatum 33-6

10. Boyd 28-8

11. Compass Academy 22-3

12. Mount Vernon 22-2

13. Shallowater 30-4

14. Wall 32-5

15. East Bernard 29-7

16. Central Heights 30-8

17. Tarkington 25-7

18. Edgewood 26-8

19. Grandview 25-8

20. Bells 28-8

21. San Antonio Randolph 19-8

22. Mineola 25-8

23. Atlanta 18-6

24. Anderson-Shiro 22-10

25. Skidmore-Tynan 22-9

Class 4A

1. Bellville 30-9

2. Godley 26-6

3. Farmersville 36-2

4. Aubrey 29-8

5. LaVernia 30-9

6. San Antonio Davenport 30-5

7. Pleasanton 35-2

8. Celina 28-2

9. Canton 25-7

10. Canyon Randall 27-8

11. Hereford 28-7

12. Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-5

13. Spring Hill 25-7

14. Rockport-Fulton 25-7

15. Bullard 28-8

16. Stephenville 24-8

17. Giddings 24-14

18. Salado 25-14

19. Burnet 20-11

20. Bridge City 24-10

21. Seminole 15-8

22. Corpus Christi Calallen 21-14

23. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26-8

24. Sanger 26-10

25. Glen Rose 22-10

Class 5A

1. Barbers Hill 34-5

2. Leander Rouse 30-8

3. New Braunfels Canyon 35-6

4. Justin Northwest 32-8

5. Mission Sharyland 36-3

6. Lucas Lovejoy 20-13

7. Lubbock Cooper 29-4

8. Colleyville Heritage 31-7

9. Hallsville 30-5

10. Frisco Wakeland 23-4

11. Liberty Hill 33-8

12. Forney 34-3

13. Mission Veterans Memorial 26-5

14. Smithson Valley 30-7

15. Amarillo 26-9

16. Midlothian 33-4

17. El Paso 27-6

18. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 29-6

19. McKinney North 17-8

20. Alamo Heights 25-9

21. Austin McCallum 23-13

22. Frisco Independence 27-6

23. Harlandale 21-5

24. Georgetown 23-16

25. Fulshear 23-8

Class 6A

1. Dallas Highland Park 34-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 36-2

3. Prosper 29-6.

4. Plano West 25-2

5. Austin Lake Travis 31-10

6. Katy Tompkins 31-3

7. San Antonio O’Connor 36-4

8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 33-6

9. Houston Clear Springs 32-7

10. Bridgeland 32-7

11. Dripping Springs 33-10

12. Grand Oaks 32-9

13. Laredo United 29-4

14. Arlington Martin 24-7

15. The Woodlands 32-9

16. Los Fresnos 30-5

17. Byron Nelson 32-4

18. Garland Sachse 28-10

19. San Antonio Clark 30-8

20. Waxahachie 32-10

21. Waco Midway 32-10

22. Austin Westlake 30-11

23. Fort Worth Boswell 28-10

24. El Paso Coronado 23-9

25. Round Rock 27-11

